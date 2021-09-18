INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Buchanan County Salvation Army recently made donations to local organizations.
A check for $1,000 was given to the Independence Area Food Pantry for non-food items. In August, the pantry held a drive for personal care products and brought in 1,033.2 pounds of items and $373.53 from cash donations. They continue to have a need for non-food hygiene items:
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Feminine hygiene products
- Dish soap
- Toilet paper
- Deodorant
Another $1,00 check was offered to support patients at the Independence Mental Health Institute. According to Julie Johnson of the Buchanan County Salvation Army, half is intended to go toward current patient needs (i.e., shoes, socks, underwear, etc.), and half will go toward the “Unremembered Patient Fund.”
The next bell ringing campaign will start in a few short weeks. Please be generous with your wallet and your time to ring the bell.