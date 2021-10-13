INDEPENDENCE – The final Independence Farmer’s Market of the 2021 season will be this Saturday.
The market was held every week (except July 3) since mid-May despite flooding, heat, and rain. There were 50 vendors signed up to participate offering fresh seasonal produce, flowers, jams, jellies, honey, meat, and homemade crafts of all sizes. The market hosted musicians, educational displays, and a wellness fair.
Last week, they held the annual Soup and Chili Day. For a free will donation, market visitors could sample from a dozen different dishes. One pot was from the Wapsi Warriors 4-H Club in honor of National 4-H Week. The winner this year was Mellissa Sumerall, who used a recipe by Pat Sumerall of Grandpa’s Grillin.
Also last week, Joe Olsen brought an apple press and squeezed fresh juice. Apples were provided by Timeless Prairie Orchard and Deaner’s Orchard.
Come out this Saturday for the last market of the season. Depending on the availability of apples, you may have an opportunity to help make juice.
The market is held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.