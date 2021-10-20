INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is hosting an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at East and West Elementary schools.
The public will have an opportunity to walk through and view the renovations and additions to the buildings.
East Elementary renovations include the entrance, the nurse’s room, and administration areas.
West Elementary updates include new classrooms and restrooms on the south end, band and choir room renovations, and new art and reading rooms.
Please enter at the main door of each facility.