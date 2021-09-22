INDEPENDENCE – As it is today, Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications (ILPT) is responsible to read meters and provide customer service and billing functions for city water and sewer services. To provide these services, the city has in place water meters, and in some cases portable water meters. The portable water meters are used by customers to meter water that is being used outdoors for things like lawn care and gardening. The water that goes through these portable meters is not going through the city sewer system, and is not billed sewer charges.
ILPT and the city have in place an AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) that reads electric and water meters without the need for walking and reading meters. The portable water meters are not capable of being converted to AMI technology and therefore must be read each month by the utility meter reader. These portable water meters are riddled with issues, such as being put away by the homeowner and not available to read, damage from being moved around to different locations (front yard, backyard, garage, etc.), and freeze thaw damage from being left outdoors or in non-climate-controlled locations, as well as being connected backwards and therefore not reading correctly.
ILPT has converted to a new billing system that is capable of providing online account access 24/7/365, including 24-hour delayed meter reads so customers can track their electric and water usage with the click of a button. The city is in the process of converting all hard-plumbed water meters to AMI technology. As we work through these AMI water conversions, we have realized an opportunity for the city to eliminate meter reading costs, as well as operational expenses related to the portable water meters while providing every residential customer with the ability to use outside water and avoid sewer charges on that water usage.
With the new billing system, the utility can provide a seasonal sewer billing program to all residential customers. This billing method would eliminate the need for portable water meters and the associated operational issues, such as walking and reading meters each month, incorrect hookup by customers, damage by customers, or freeze damage causing incorrect billings, which then results in manual estimation and correction by billing staff.
Under this program, ILPT will calculate residential customers’ sewer usage based on the lower of actual water use or non-summer monthly average water use. The program would be in effect from June through September each year. This program prevents our residential customers from paying sewer charges on additional watering (irrigating, swimming pools, etc.) that commonly take place during this time period and is not returned to the sewer system.
The seasonal sewer billing is based on water usage from October through May. Customer sewer charges are capped at their seasonal average. Averages are automatically calculated each year based on the previous year’s water usage, and new customers without usage history will be set up on an average of 5,400 gallons for the first year of service.
The program would eliminate many time-consuming processes and operational expenses used today to track and bill for water usage that does not go into the sewer system, including:
- Labor costs for manually walking and reading portable water meters
- Liability associated with an employee walking on private property and inside fenced areas to read meters
- Troubleshooting customer bills due to broken portable meters – dropped and causing slow reads or no reads, freeze damage causing slow reads or no reads, misplaced or not available for the meter reader to read, or meter connected backwards
- The city would not need to purchase, inventory, or maintain portable meters