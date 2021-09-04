INDEPENDENCE – After Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed in the line of duty during a police operation in Grundy Center on April 9, his family decided to start a memorial fund for scholarships, and to assist his brothers and sisters in blue.
To support the fund, an online store was created to raise money through the purchase of t-shirts, sweatshirts, decals, and tumblers. Response has been tremendous with earlier ordering, and many have requested that the Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith Fundraiser Store reopen for the third and final time. The order deadline is now Sunday, September 12. Orders may be placed at https://https-hero462forever3rdorder.itemorder.com/sale. Please allow two or three weeks after the store closes for completion.
People who would like to donate directly to the fund may either mail or drop off monetary contributions to the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund at BankIowa, 230 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.
“Jim was an upholder of justice, a loving husband and father, a comedian, a humble man of God, and a superhero,” said the family. “Thank you for the support as we continue to grieve our loss and honor a true hero.”