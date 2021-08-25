BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Independence Bulletin Journal is seeking help from the public to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The purpose of this project is one of sensitivity, with respect, memory, and feeling for those who suffered, and those who died, on that day, and since, in the war on terror.
If you are willing and able to share your story and memories about that day, its impact, and your status now, we want to hear from you. Whether you were in or have since served in the military and/or law enforcement, the fire department, or EMS, we want to hear from you. If you were a parent, a student, or simply a citizen, we want to hear from you. If you weren’t even born, or were too young to remember the day, but have been influenced by the events of that Tuesday morning, we want to hear from you.
To participate in an interview for print and/or digital publication, please call the Bulletin Journal office at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com or editor@bulletinjournal.com.