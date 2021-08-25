BUCHANAN COUNTY – Leadership plays an integral part in the development of businesses and industries as well as organizations within communities. To that end, the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) and Hawkeye Community College have teamed up to provide an exceptional leadership program with extraordinary presenters. The classes will help participants identify their leadership style and best practices for managing teams. From knowing how to handle effective meetings to resolving conflict and communicating effectively, participants will gain vital leadership skills that can be used not only at work, but within their communities and organizations.
This is a series of six sessions, and leadership certificates will be awarded to individuals who attend all six weeks. The first session will include the DISC assessment, and the final session will be followed by a short celebration and graduation ceremony. Participants are welcome to stay for an optional networking lunch each time from 12 to 1 p.m., which is included in the cost of the program.
- Tuesday, September 21: Leading for Impact
- Tuesday, September 28: Navigating Digital Communication and Communicating Effectively
- Tuesday, October 5: Managing Effective Meetings and Time Management/Work Life Balance
- Tuesday, October 12: Servant Leadership
- Tuesday, October 19: Resolving Conflict
- Tuesday, October 26: Leading Work and Community Teams and Graduation
Go to https://growbuchanan.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=9eaf9dcb6499960a331e55e8d&id=40c34634c5&e=9295988309 to find out more information, and to sign up. Investors in BCEDC will receive a discount. Contact Lisa Kremer, executive director of BCEDC, at director@growbuchanan.com.