INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this year, Jazlyn Smith, a member of the Independence High School class of 2021, was awarded a $1,000 Hall of Fame scholarship from the Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA).
After doing well with poetry and prose contests in elementary school, and excelling in high school speech activities, Jazlyn was encouraged to apply for the scholarship by her speech coaches, Gina Homan and Carole Franz.
As part of the process, Jazlyn was asked to fill out an application and submit an essay. Both documents were to avoid any mention of her name, coaches’ names, school name, and town.
Although no essay quotes were given, IHSSA Executive Director Craig Ihnen stated Jazlyn’s essay was well-written and outstanding. It was very worthy of the scholarship.
Jazlyn’s speech activities in high school included:
- Freshman: Group Improvisation; Ensemble Acting (10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse)
- Sophomore: Reader’s Theater (A Story in Peril); Ensemble Acting (Breaking News); Individual Poetry
- Junior: Reader’s Theater (Many Ways to Screw Up a College Interview); Ensemble Acting (I Know What You Did & I’m Going to Hurt You Real Bad Part Two); Individual Prose and Storytelling (both received Outstanding ratings)
- Senior: Reader’s Theater (10 Reasons you Should Have Stayed Home Sick) which received an Outstanding; Ensemble Acting (Breaking News); Individual Prose (received Outstanding rating) and Storytelling
In addition to the IHSSA Hall of Fame scholarship, Jazlyn received several Dollars for Scholars awards, recognition from the Independence Eagles, was the class valedictorian, was named a Governor’s Scholar, and was presented the John Philip Sousa Award during senior recognition at Band Night.
Jazlyn is attending Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri, to become a high school English teacher. Earlier this year, she stated she hopes to someday coach drums and theatre while writing books and running a photography studio in her spare time.