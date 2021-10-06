Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Farmers Market Carter Homan 0918 photo

Carter Homan, an active 4-Her and talented guitarist, raised more than $100 at the September 18 farmer’s market while singing and playing his guitar on the mill deck.

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday’s penultimate farmer’s market by the iconic Wapsipinicon Mill will host several activities.

In addition to recognizing National 4-H Week, market vendors will serve a variety of soups from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the mill. In addition, the Wapsi Warrior 4-H Club is providing a special secret recipe chili. On the serving line will be volunteers from the Buchanan County Historical Society, who have been gracious hosts all market season by serving coffee and acting as docents to mill visitors.

This week and next, Joe Olsen will be demonstrating apple pressing. Come down for a sample of fresh apple juice. Maybe even help him crank the press wheel to chop and squeeze apples donated by Delphine Deaner’s family orchard.

The Independence Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, usually by the Wapsipinicon Mill.

For additional information, please feel free to contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office at 319-334-7161.

