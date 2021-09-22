INDEPENDENCE – St. John School is the new workplace for five individuals this academic year, each with a certain skill set in keeping with the school’s maxim, “Life-long Learning and Faith Formation in the Catholic Christian Tradition.”
Lori Gee
As the new physical education teacher, Mrs. Gee is very passionate about games and activities for kids.
“It has been a dream job of mine,” she said. “ I would like all students to enjoy being active and reap life-long benefits of the well-being that comes from games and activities. I am hopeful that interests will spark from their PE classes into being active all through our students’ lives.”
She previously worked in Cedar Rapids as a recreation therapist and engagement specialist.
Gee is not that new to the community. Last year, she substitute taught in the community while others were quarantined.
Originally from Plainfield, Gee came to the Independence area because of her husband Steve. She has two college-age daughters. Megan is at Iowa State University, and Katie is at the University of Dubuque.
“It makes my heart full when I see current or former students in the community, and they share a story about doing an activity with me.”
Dana Johnson
The new kindergarten teacher is Mrs. Johnson. Previously, she served as the preschool director and teacher at St. Athanasius in Jesup. She has also been a first grade teacher at Garner-Hayfield and a sixth/seventh grade special education teacher in Mason City. She is originally from Forrest City. She attended Waldorf College.
“I love working with children,” she said. “Seeing a child’s excitement when they are learning and the joy when it all clicks together is priceless. I enjoy their enthusiasm.”
Her teaching goal is to create a learning environment for both students and families.
“Where they feel welcome and are excited to come learn, interact, rejoice, and grow together.”
Last year, her experience with teaching during the Coronavirus made her more aware of everyone’s physical health.
“It’s not just learning, but we were aware/concerned about the physical and mental health of students and staff.”
Mrs. Johnson and her husband Ryan have two sons, Hunter and Hayden, and one daughter, Mya. They enjoy traveling, camping, and being outside. She likes to make crafty decorations, bake, go on walks, work with children, teach, and play cornhole and other games with her family.
Brenda Liddle
Music, art, and band. All of those areas will be led by Ms. Liddle this year, who was born in Dubuque. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
“I love teaching new concepts to people of all ages,” she said of her band and orchestra experience.”
Due to COVID restrictions over the past year, she has learned how to use technology better to teach virtually.
Her teaching goal is to have fun with learning every day.
“If I’m not having fun,” she said, “they’re not having fun.”
In her free time Ms. Liddle enjoys Zumba and dance, traveling, reading, art, food, and, of course, music.
Kayla Norman
Making Independence her home for 10 years is Ms. Norman. She is the new custodian for St. John School.
“I’ve never worked with or around kids before,” she said, “but I’m excited to be around all of the positive energy St. John School has.”
She previously worked as a health care aide for both nursing homes and in-home care clients. She was ready for a change, and likes cleaning.
“I was working for Midwest Janitorial when COVID hit,” she said. “I felt the need to return to health care, and went to work for ABCM doing COVID tests.”
Ms. Norman lives with James, her significant other; a daughter, Elizabeth, 10; Lucy the dog; two kittens, Binx and Maze; and seven chickens (all named from characters in the “How to Save Your Dragon” movie).
For hobbies, she likes to craft and paint.
“As a family, we like to camp and have bonfires at home with friends,” she said.
Victoria Reinkoester
Mrs. Reinkoester used to server as a reading/math interventionist for Pre-K, and now works at the elementary level.
She studied at Illinois State University to become a teacher.
“Being an average student myself, I wanted to help others be successful,” she said. “My philosophy goes back to scripture. We are all created in God’s image, so it is my responsibility to love and teach each child to have them feel successful, no matter what.”
Mrs. Reinkoester had to get creative when the pandemic hit with helping children be successful with reading.
“I followed the school’s expectations,” she shared. “I found masks with plastic inserts so the children could see my face.”
This is very important when learning how to enunciate words.
Mrs. Reinkoester has been married for 43 years. She has three married children and eight grandchildren. She also has two dogs – Miah (a morkie) and Pete (a miniature dachshund). She enjoys reading and gardening.