INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry (IAFP) recently announced the National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 13.
Area Postal workers are making arrangements to have bags picked up by themselves or volunteers. In past years it has been suggested to put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. that day. More information will be available as plans come together.
Of course, you can always personally bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.
The current wish list:
- Canned meat, soup
- Box mixes (mac & cheese, “Hamburger Helper,” pasta, etc.)
- Laundry & dish soap
- Kid snacks
- Personal care items
- Your favorite thing
For more information contact food pantry at 319-334-2451, indeeafp@indytel.com, visit www.independenceareafoodpantry.com online, or stop by the pantry at 201 2nd Ave NE.