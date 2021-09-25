A new group in Buchanan County is working to reduce and prevent substance abuse. The group started around 2018 officially has become the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County (SAPC). It is made up of community members, professionals, and educators who come together for a common goal – the safety and well-being of our communities and children. The coalition is concerned about how drugs and alcohol affect our youth and adults. The work they will do can result in the reduction of substance abuse.
The group is funded through donations and government funding. They will be applying for a government grant such as the DFC (Drug Free Community Grant). The group meets the first Thursday of each month. If you are interested in becoming a part of this group or have questions or would be interested in learning more, please email them at preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com. The meetings are both in person and virtual.
The next meeting is October 7 at Independence City Hall.
Communities are impacted by substance abuse and Buchanan County is not an exception.
While people’s perception is often that only certain “kinds of people” develop an addiction to alcohol and/or drugs, this unfortunately is far from the truth. Anyone, regardless of their age, where they live, their level of education, profession, job, how much money they have in their bank account, even if they are a role model in the community – any person can make alcohol and/or drug-related high-risk choices and develop an addiction. To be clear, substance abuse involves both illegal drugs and the legal ones like nicotine, alcohol, and over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Substance abuse is a complex public health issue that affects the lives of millions of individuals and families in the United States.
Did you know...?
- More than 27 million people in the United States reported using illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs.
- Nearly 15 million people, ages 12 and older, met the criteria for an Alcohol Use Disorder.
- Were you aware the number just mentioned includes 414,000 adolescents ages 12 to 17 who had an Alcohol Use Disorder?
The 2019-2020 Reports from the U.S. Surgeon General, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism share this information with the public, but not many think these numbers include a family member, a close friend, community leaders, or themselves.
Let’s be honest here, how many of you reading this article are thinking this doesn’t impact me or my family? Well, try answering this:
Can you think of someone in your family who abuses alcohol or a teenager who smokes or “vapes”? Do you know someone close to you who may be using illegal drugs – even “recreationally” or “occasionally”? How about a loved one or a friend misusing their prescription medication? Is it a co-worker, neighbor, friend, husband, wife, aunt, uncle, cousin, parent, sibling, your child, or even YOU?
As was mentioned earlier, Buchanan County is not exempt from substance abuse. The numbers reported by emergency rooms, substance abuse treatment agencies, law enforcement, and other local social service organizations support this statement:
- 40 percent of Buchanan County adults admitted into treatment services identified alcohol as their drug of choice (2020 data, Local SUD Treatment Center).
- 21 percent of Buchanan County residents reported excessive drinking (2021 BCHC Community Health Needs Assessment).
- 18 percent of impaired driving deaths is Buchanan County were alcohol related (2021 BCHC Community Health Needs Assessment).
- 31 percent of adults ages 18 and over entering treatment report marijuana as their primary drug of choice (2020, Local SUD Treatment Center).
- Data by Juvenile Court Services/Buchanan County Substance Abuse charges show a total of 40 possession of marijuana charges for youth between 2014-2018.
- Methamphetamine is the third highest drug of choice in Buchanan County for adults 18 and over. (2020, Local SUD Treatment Center)
Changes in our world today, such as COVID-19, job stress, and many other factors are changing how people are coping. Substance abuse can contribute to suicide, car accidents, poor job performance, interaction with family, and the list could go on. The mindset of “this doesn’t happen in my family or if I attend educational events about substance abuse, someone may think it is happening to me or my family” needs to change. Becoming involved just means that you care about your community.