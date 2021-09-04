INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 7, at Independence City Hall starting at 10 a.m. If you would like to attend virtually, please email preventioncoalitiatonbuchanan@gmail.com and ask for the Zoom link.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition to meet Oct. 7
Traci Kullmer
