LAMONT – What began on the first floor of the old Farmers Savings Bank Building in 2003 has grown to occupy both floors of the bank building, the restored Campton School between Lamont and Dundee, the restored Mount Vernon school behind the bank building, and the Salomon Lodge the old Lamont theater building.
We will open for the season Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Help us celebrate our 20 years and check out our new displays in all the buildings and the recent remodeling that has been done to the old Solomon Lodge building with the installation of restored woodwork from the old Lamont high school donated by Ryan and Julie Riechers. Be sure to enter a drawing to win a $20 gift certificate to JoAnn’s Country Image.
The museum will also be open May 29, June 3, July 1, August 5, and September 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The museum can be opened by appointment by calling Mike at 563-608-6633.