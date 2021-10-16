Over the years, the Independence Area Food Pantry has undergone several changes, and this fall is no exception. Through a generous grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation, the pantry was able to replace the worn and stained carpet with commercial grade laminate that will last for years to come. Not only is the floor sturdy and easy to clean, but it is also beautiful!
Thank you, Buchanan County Community Foundation and McGraw’s Carpets, for making it happen.
We want to thank our many volunteers who donated precious time to the pantry to make this all possible. People showed up in droves to help us carry canned food to storage and remove furniture. Once we had room to work, more volunteers came to help us repair and paint walls to provide a clean and cohesive environment inside the pantry. The whole room now has a bright, clean feel that we hope will improve the client experience and enable us to serve clients for years to come.
Lastly, we want to thank our faithful donors who give money, and garden produce, throughout the year. We cannot serve Buchanan County without you. Your donations keep us going, and enable us to serve the food insecure in our communities.
Our current wish list continues to be hygiene items:
- Shampoo
- Bodywash
- Toilet paper
- Toothbrushes