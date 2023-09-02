BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Tourism Bureau (BCTB) is holding its first digital photo submission contest!
Both amateurs and professionals alike are allowed and encouraged to enter! Photographers need not reside in Buchanan County, but ALL photos MUST be taken within Buchanan County, Iowa to enter.
There will be five winning photos selected, one for each category and one overall winner. The photo submission categories include: History & Heritage, Land & Water Trails, Fairs & Festivals, & Parks & Outdoor Recreation. There will be $75 cash prizes for the winning photo of each category, and one Grand Prize Overall Winner of $250. In addition to the top cash prizes, the winning photos will be featured on our travelbuchanan.com website and in our 2024 visitor guide!
All photos MUST be submitted to director@travelbuchanan.com by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, to be entered to win.
A selection committee will judge the submitted photos and choose the winning photographs. Winners will be notified via phone on Monday, October 16, 2023. Prizes must be claimed at the Illinois Central Railroad Depot Tuesday, October 17- October 31, 2023, by appointment.
The complete rules for the contest are listed at www.travelbuchanan.com/blog
The BCTB digital photo contest is being sponsored by: S&K Collectibles, McGraw Carpets, Indee Café, BlackEarth Landscape, Dawn Vogel- Realtor, & Berkshire Hathaway.