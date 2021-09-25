INDEPENDENCE – “God doesn’t do life to you; He wants to do life with you!”
Triumphant Church will be hosting special meetings with guests Kevin and Anne Durant on Sunday, October 10, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday, October 11-13, at 7 p.m. There will be no child care provided.
Triumphant Church is located at 2383 Jamestown Avenue in Independence (south of Walmart on Highway 150). For more information, contact office@iamtriumphant.com.
Kevin and Anne Durant have a passion to help people to experience God firsthand through His Word and His manifested presence. Their unique combination of music and powerful preaching and simple, yet profound teaching appeals to and ministers to churched and unchurched alike.
With kindness and compassion, the Durants minister God’s healing power, and God has been faithfully demonstrating and confirming His Word with accompanying signs as visible and instant evidence is very (if not most) often the result. Countless lives have been transformed by an undeniable encounter with Jesus.
Married in 1981, Kevin and Anne are graduates of Rhema Bible Training College, and are frequent guest ministers at churches, Bible schools, and conferences in the United States and abroad. They have a deep appreciation and honor for the local church and its pastor, and their desire is to support, nurture, and enhance the vision in each church as they minister.