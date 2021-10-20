HAZLETON — A three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon on Highway 150 south of Hazleton left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized.
Nicholas Johnson, 40, of Oelwein, and John Friend, 70, of Davenport, died at the scene of the crash, and Pamela Robinson, 65, of Davenport, was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
About 2:55 p.m., Johnson was southbound on Highway 150 when his 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Friend.
Debris from the Sienna struck a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe behind the van traveling north on Highway 150. No injuries were reported for the Tahoe driver, Rose Recker, 33, of Arlington.
The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting the State Patrol were the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa DOT Traffic Enforcement, AMR Ambulance, Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance, Independence Fire, Hazleton Fire, B&L Towing, and Reiff Funeral Home in transportation to the medical examiner.