Two drivers were injured Friday morning during an attempted left turn from 330th Street onto Interstate 380 near Brandon.
Justin Nosbisch, 42, of Vinton was eastbound on 330th Street in a 2012 Ford Fiesta following a tractor pulling a wagon unit when he began to turn left onto I-380.
Iowa State Patrol Post 10 wrote in the crash report that the Ford driver “failed to yield” to an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra that was westbound on 330th Street.
The GMC driver then struck the Ford’s passenger side, moving both vehicles westward.
The accident remains under investigation, the report said.
Both drivers, Nosbisch and GMC driver Ross Wiley, 78, of Walker, were injured and went to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, the report said. Nosbisch was transported by North Benton EMS, Wiley in a personal vehicle.
Alberts Auto towed the Ford and Sheetz Towing, the GMC.
Additional parties assisting were the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Brandon Fire and First Responders and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.