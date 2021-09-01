INDEPENDENCE – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson returned to Independence last Thursday to visit with local businesses, talk about recovering from the coronavirus shutdowns, and hear about the recent CDBG façade grants.
She began her visit at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce/Grow Buchanan (Buchanan County Economic Development) offices, where she viewed renderings of downtown building façade plans with Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer and Chamber Director Nikki Barth.
Hinson’s then visited with business owners at S & K Collectibles, Elm Tree Concepts, and The Brick Kitchen.
“This was a great opportunity to show Representative Hinson the progress being made in Buchanan County and the importance of the CDBG façade grant to downtowns such as Independence’s,” said Kremer. “It also provided an opportunity to discuss concerns such as labor shortages, supply chain issues, and concerns of inflation present to the businesses and Industries of Buchanan County.”
“I appreciate Congresswoman Hinson taking the time to visit downtown Independence to speak with retail owners about their concerns regarding the pandemic with supply chain issues and a labor shortage,” said Barth. “It was nice that she also took the opportunity to inquire about our downtown revitalization plans, and listened to concerns of the exclusion of buildings in the 100-year flood plain not qualifying for grant opportunities.”
“I thought it was nice having her here and listening to small business retailers,” said Nate Whited, owner of The Brick Kitchen. “We mentioned the issue of supply chains to her, and it sounds like she had already heard that several times from Indee businesses. But it is a HUGE issue for us. It was nice to see somebody come to us and meet us at our times at our businesses.”
“It’s great that she was able to see what Independence has to offer,” said Amber Youngblut, vice president of human resources at Geater Machining and Manufacturing, who was on the tour.
“We had a good conversation with Representative Hinson about the importance of catalyst grant programs assisting Main Street businesses improve their buildings,” said City Council Member Bob Hill. “Rep. Hinson said she would look into expanding the programs’ eligibility to buildings in flood plain areas of communities. Also she stated she is continuing her efforts to secure a handicap ramp for our local post office.”
“We are grateful for Representative Hinson’s time and interest in rural Iowa, specifically Independence,” said City Manager Al Roder. “Representative Hinson continues to demonstrate her commitment to her district and to the State of Iowa through her efforts here and in Washington.”