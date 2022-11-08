Registered Voters 12,264 - Total Ballots 7,941 : 64.75%
Candidates Votes
US Senator
Chuck Grassley (R) 4,833
Michael Franken (D) 2,957
US Representative District 2
Ashley Hinson (R) 4,773
Liz Mathis (D) 3,016
Governor & Lt. Governor
Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R) 5,081
Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D) 2,563
Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (L) 206
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate (R) 5,168
Joel Miller (D) 2,606
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur (R) 3,972
Rob Sand (D) 3,745
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith (R) 4,285
Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) 3,413
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig (R) 5,329
John Norwood (D) 2,335
Attorney General
Brenna Bird (R) 4,165
Tom Miller (D) 3,522
State Representative District 67
Craig Johnson (R) 3,321
Terry McGovern (D) 1,750
State Representative District 68
Chad Ingels (R) 2,199
County Supervisor – Four-year term
Vote for two
John Kurtz (R) 4,071
Dawn Vogel (R) 4,409
Dennis Fuller (D) 2,567
Jeff D. Andersen (I) 2,002
County Treasurer – Four-year term
Gina Mether (R) 6,673
County Recorder – Four-year term
Coleen Dvorak (R) 3,720
Michelle Mangrich (D) 3,900
County Attorney – Four-year term
Shawn Harden (D) 5,485
Supreme Court Justice Yes No
Dana L. Oxley 4,205 1,989
Matthew McDermott 4,003 1,935
Court of Appeals Judge
Gina Badding 4,189 1,813
Paul B. Ahlers 3,866 1,817
District 1B Judge
Linda Myers Fangman 4,351 1,608
David P. Odekirk 4,058 1,750
Richard D. Stochl 3,904 1,888
Melissa A. Anderson-Seeber 4,093 1,692
District 1B Associate Judge
Michelle M. Wagner 4,400 1,539
District 1B Associate Juvenile Judge
Daniel L. Block 4,404 1,560
Certification of Constitutional Amendment Yes No
Shall the amendment to the Constitution be adopted? 5,466 1,982
City of Fairbank Public Measure CE Yes No
Shall the public measure be adopted? 45 17
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners - 4-year term
Vote for two
Dale Priebe 5,392
Tim L. Halligan 5,048
Buchanan County Ag Extension – 4-year term
Vote for five
Whitney Holt 4,644
Cindy Waters 4,611
Paul Short 4,775
Amy Peyton 4,605
Janel L. Rathbun 4,682
Buchanan County Health Center – 4-year term
Vote for three
Dennis Donlea 5,318
Christine Nelson 5,074
Donald Bloes 4,424