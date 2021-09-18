“Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series” is a food and health program offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for adults age 60 and older. The program begins Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. The hourlong sessions will run each Wednesday through November 10. There is no charge for the series, but registration is required.
“Nutrition risk assessments of older Iowans revealed that nearly one out of four are at risk for malnutrition or are malnourished,” said Jill Weber, a human sciences specialist in food and health.
The key behaviors placing these adults at risk are not eating three meals a day and limited intakes of produce and protein. In addition, most are not physically active, which can increase their risk of sarcopenia, or age-related muscle wasting, Weber said.
“Stay Independent” provides research-based nutrition and wellness information intended to help adults age 60 and older reduce their nutritional risk through lifestyle changes. The program includes six lessons designed to meet the needs of older Iowans: Three Meals a Day, Feast on Fruits and Vegetables, Power Up with Protein, Brain Health, Cooking for One or Two, and Exercise Your Independence.
The six-week comprehensive course is being offered beginning Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. Additional class dates are October 13, 20, 27 and November 3 and 10.
“Each week you’ll take part in an interactive class discussion using Zoom and will be able to interact during the class using chat,” Weber said.
To sign up for “Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series,” please register at https://bit.ly/independent18055. You will receive a confirmation email that includes class handouts and a link for the Zoom sessions.
Please contact Jill Weber at 319-234-6811 or jrweber@iastate.edu if you have questions.