INDEPENDENCE – Volunteers heeded a call to help with landscaping at the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial.
Veterans with Operation 11th Hour reached out to the community for help on Saturday, September 4, to create a flowerbed around the memorial located at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
The project called for cutting into the sod and soil a path two feet wide and three inches deep, laying down a plant barrier, lining the outer edge with red pavers, and finishing it off with mulch. Flowers will be planted in the spring.
The veterans wish to thank the scouts from BSA Troop 47 and 95, Clayton Ohrt for the use of his tractor, Jason Ohrt of Custom Concrete for the use of a small dump truck, and the community volunteers.
Visit www.operation11thhour.org to find out how to support the memorial. To see more photos of the project, go to Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial on Facebook.