Wapsie Valley FFA sent 11 members to the Iowa State Fair this year!
We had members compete in various events. Member Megan Lahmann exhibited four of her horses in many events. Kaylee Kleitsch and Kali Lampe sent photos down to be judged. Ethan Olthrogge had a metalworking project that was presented at the fair. Ellie Neil showed her Breeding Gilt and she received Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt. Cole Neil showed his Breeding and Market Hogs. Tyce Hagenow displayed a tractor that he restored. Brock and Brody Kleitsch both competed in horticulture. Andrew Matthias and Elle Voy competed in farm crops. We also had many members help in the Foundation Booth to sell collectibles.
Congratulations to all of the members who competed at the state level!