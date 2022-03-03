Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High students have been rehearsing a production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” since early February. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. both Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Returning directors are teachers Abbie Jones and Amy Nosbisch. Find tickets and details at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8mtrre.

 
 
 

