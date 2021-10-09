Sept. 1
Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Revt convey unto Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Famt real estate at Com 39 Rods S Of NW Cor Exc SW 6 87 10, S 23 Acres Exc NW 6 87 10, S 2 1/2 Acres Of W 12 1/2 Acres NE SE 6 87 10, E 13 1/8 Acres SW 6 87 10, N 3 Acres Of W 10 Acres Of E 23 Acres SW 6 87 10, Com 25 Rods E Of SW Cor SW 6 87 10 NW 7 87 10, W 7 5/11 Acres SE 6 87 10, Exc E 35 Acres NE 7 87 10, S 1/2 NW Exc SW 7 87 10 NW 7 87 10 SW 6 87 10, W 15 Acres SW 6 87 10, S 1/2 Of W 10 Acres Of E 25 Acres SW 6 87 10, Com 30 Rods E Of SW Cor Of N ½ SW 6 87 10, N 1/2 Exc NW 7 87 10, S ½ NW 7 87 10, Exc SW 7 87 10.
Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Revt convey unto Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Famt real estate at N 1/2 Exc SE 7 87 10, S ½ NW 7 87 10, Exc SE 7 87 10 NW 7 87 10, W 7 5/11 Acres SE 6 87 10, Exc E 35 Acres NE 7 87 10.
Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Revt convey unto Corkery Kurt -Tr, Corkery Carl -Tr, Borrett Rita -Tr, Corkery Thomas C -Famt real estate at Part Of Desc As Com SW Cor SW 6 87 10.
Crain Richard A, Crain Joann K convey unto Halverson Kirk A real estate at Parcel B Survey 2016R01823 SE 3 87 9.
Niebuhr Chelsea A, Bellendier Aaron convey unto Lette Austin R, Lette Mikayla real estate at Independence Waskow & Nabholz Addition 21.
Sept. 2
Hayzlett Gerald L, Hayzlett Jennifer convey unto Espinosa Hernando, Espinosa Tatiana real estate at Parcel B Survey 2002R03823 SE 1 90 8.
Andersen Lyle Vern, Andersen Sharon Ann, Vanetten Sharon convey unto Haerther Rodney C, Haerther Julie C real estate at Com SW Cor Of N ½ NE 31 88 8.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Flanagan Logan, Pennymac Loan Services LLC convey unto Numa Property Managment LLC real estate at E 1/2 Of Alley Located Deans 1st Add Adj Sd Lots Rowley Dean’s Addition 4 3, E 1/2 Of Alley Located Deans 1st Add Adj Sd Lots Rowley Dean’s Addition 5 3.
Andersen Lyle Vern, Andersen Sharon Ann, Vanetten Sharon convey unto Haerther Rodney C, Haerther Julie C real estate at Com SW Cor Of N ½ NE 31 88 8.
Wolfe Brothers Real Estate LLC, Wolfe Ronald -Man convey unto Webb Scott real estate at Parcel A, B & C Survey In Bk 375 Pg 691 NE 34 88 8 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 1 19.
Gingerich Chester E, Gingerich Lorene B convey unto Gingerich Merle C, Gingerich Ida P real estate at Parcel B Survey 2021R03045 In N ½ SE 32 90 9.
Sept. 3
Kane Landon conveys unto Allen Greg J, Allen Linda K real estate at W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 2019R00012 NE 11 90 10.
KGM Properties LLC, McCarty Gary, McCarty Kathleen convey unto Butler James W, Butler Elizabeth K real estate at Exc E 70’ Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 6 8.
Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci convey unto Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci real estate at Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 23 1.
Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci convey unto Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci real estate at E ½ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 1 1, E ½ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 32 1 Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 22 1.
Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci convey unto Mostek Timothy, Mostek Traci real estate at N 7 Acres E ½ With An Easement For Ingress & Egress SE 5 89 10.
Copenhaver Beverly A conveys unto Copenhaver Beverly A -Revt real estate at Independence Green Ridge Fourth Addition 8.
Sept. 7
Heckert Larry J, Heckert Jane E convey unto Westcott Dennis G, Westcott Rebecca Sue on real estate at Hazleton Woodland Front 2Nd Addition 3 1.
Rogge Thomas R, Rogge Maryn convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Rogge Richard W, Rogge Emily convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Rogge Michael, Rogge Kristine to Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Rogge Thomas N, Rogge Renee convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Fox Angela, Fox Sean convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Fischer Tracy L, Fischer Frederick convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Ekstam Gina -Tr, Rogge Rose M -T, Geary Marie J convey unto Burco Land LC real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9, Exc Parcel B Survey 2007R03487 & Exc Parcel C Survey 2008R02946 SE 2 89 9.
Sept. 8
Sanboeuf Development LLC conveys unto Burk Wayne E -Tr, Burk Wayne H -Revt, Burk Joan R -Tr, Burk Joan R -Revt real estate at Survey 2004R01191 River Ridge Addition 22 NE 32 89 9.
E & L Hayes Family LLC conveys unto Jermen LLC real estate at SE 25 90 10.
Hershberger Menno, Hershberger Fannie convey unto Yoder Marvin H, Yoder Esther A real estate at Parcel A Survey 2009R01618 SW 34 90 10.
Rau Marion E -Revt, Rau Richard C -Revt convey unto Rau Michael R, Rau Kimberly K real estate at Aurora Original Aurora 5 10 Aurora Original Aurora 6 10, N 50’ Aurora Original Aurora 4 10, Exc N 50’ Thereof Aurora Original Aurora 3 10, Exc N 50’ Thereof Aurora: Original Aurora 4 10.
E & L Hayes Family LLC, Hayes Michael -Man convey unto Weber Irvin C, Weber Jane M real estate at NE 36 90 10.
E & L Hayes Family LLC, Hayes Michael -Man convey unto GB Family Farms LLC real estate at SE 25 90 10, Exc Parcel A Survey 2004R02572 & Exc Parcel F & G Survey 2021R02623 SW 25 90 10.
Pillard Cecil A, Pillard Elaine, Pillard Winifred L -T convey unto Pillard Cecil A, Pillard Shirley, Hunziker Shirley, Pillard Yvonne S real estate at Com At S 1/4 Corner & SE 9 87 7.
Pillard Cecil A, Pillard Elaine, Pillard Winifred L -T convey unto Pillard Cecil A, Pillard Shirley, Hunziker Shirley real estate at SE 9 87 7.
Sept. 9
Scheetz Casey D conveys unto Bell Matthew Ross, Bell Larissa Lynn real estate at Independence Commercial Addition 6.
Kemps William J, Kemps Jennifer R convey unto Gingerich Wilbur real estate at Parcel C Survey 2000R00249 SE 16 90 10.
Koohy Paul, Koohy Sandra convey unto Koohy Paul Lee, Koohy Sandra real estate at Parcel D Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 9 2, Parcel D Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 10 2.
Koohy Paul Lee, Koohy Sandra convey unto McMurrin Darrin, McMurrin Melanie real estate at Com At A Pt 6’ S & 49.5’ E Of SE Cor Winthrop Cornick’s Addition 2 SE 36 89 8.
Sept. 10
Fischels Kathryn V -Tr, Koeppel Beverly K -Revt convey unto Morkel Luke real estate at W 81’ Of N 49.15’ Of S ¾ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 5 2, W 81’ Of N 49.15’ Of S ¾ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 6 2.
DVDE LLC, Dallenbach Dustin -Man convey unto Eckhoff Joshua D real estate at N 72’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 4 15, N 72’ Of W ¾ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 3 15.
Beehner Donald W -Esta, Beehner Margaret -Adm convey unto Beehner Margaret real estate at Part Of S ½ Exc Parcel G Survey 2013R03996 NE 7 88 10, S 1/ 2 Exc & Exc Parcel B Survey 2015R00306 NW 8 88 10.
Beehner Margaret conveys unto Beehner Margaret -Revt real estate at Part Of S ½ Exc Parcel G Survey 2013R03996 NE 7 88 10, S 1/ 2 Exc & Exc Parcel B Survey 2015R00306 NW 8 88 10, S 89’ Of E 22’ Jesup Original Jesup 367,S 89’ Jesup Original Jesup 368, S 89’ Of The W 22’ Jesup Original Jesup 369.
Weber Chad, Weber Julie convey unto Ludden Housing LLC real estate at Independence Bull’s Addition 8 2.
Sept. 13
Murray Edward A -Esta conveys unto Murray Diana L real estate at Undvd 1/2 Int Parcel A Survey 1996R00495 NE 2 90 8, Undvd 1/2 Int Exc For Approx 3 1/2 Acres NW 2 90 8.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre convey unto Steve Gee Properties LLC real estate at Exc W 71.35’ Thereof Independence The Pines Second Addition 3.
Francois Family Farms LLC conveys unto Fuller Alan F, Fuller Brenda G real estate at Parcel C Plat 2016R01890 SW 35 89 7.
Fuller Alan F, Fuller Brenda G convey unto Francois Family Farms LLC real estate at E 1/2 Of SE 32 89 7.
Reed Corinne I conveys unto Long Michael, Long Tiffanie real estate at Lamont: Quicks 2nd Addition 1 2.
Cunningham Jack conveys unto DVDE LLC real estate at Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 6 21.
Sept. 14
Kriens Emily conveys unto McClain Luella real estate at Fairbank Original Fairbank 1 3.
Tucker Frank, Tucker Theresa convey unto Butz Jessie, Butz Marisa real estate at Brandon Brandon Original 6 1.
Westpfahl Quinn L, Westpfahl Lisa K convey unto Reyes Tristen C real estate at Jesup Original Plat 245.
Pech Nathan E, Pech Marissa S convey unto Larsen Jeanne M real estate at Jesup Original Plat 56, E 28 1/2’ Jesup Original Plat 57, S 10’ Of Alley Lying N Jesup Original Plat 56, S 10’ Of Alley Lying N Of E 28 1/2’ Jesup Original Plat 57.
Sept. 15
Sanboeuf Development LLC, Sanboeuf Louis -Man convey unto Wehe Brandon W, Wehe Elizabeth J real estate at River Ridge Addition 24 NE 32 89 9.
Wehe Brandon W, Wehe Elizabeth J convey unto Sanboeuf Development LLC real estate at River Ridge Addition 12 NE 32 89 9.
Gilson Darci M conveys unto Hand Christopher James real estate at Independence Commercial Addition 35 Independence Commercial Addition 36.
Frye Farm Partnership conveys unto Frye Matthew James -Tr, Frye Matthew J -Liv, Frye Melissa Ann -Tr, Frye Melissa A -Liv real estate at Exc Parcel B Survey 2001R01672 SW 9 89 8.
Numa Property Management LLC conveys unto Nisland Asset Investments LLC real estate at E 1/2 Of Alley Adj Sd Lots Rowley Dean’s Addition 4 3, E 1/2 Of Alley Adj Sd Lots Rowley Dean’s Addition 5 3.
Sept. 16
Doskidz LLC, Blin Randy A -Vp convey unto 5 Sisters LLC real estate at Parcel B Survey 2014R00053 NW 30 88 9.
Kline Rebecca A conveys unto Hunter Brian L, Hunter Jadin A real estate at Com At A Point 12 Rods W & 35’ S Of NE Corner Part Of E 1/2 NE Frl ¼ 3 88 9, W 1/2 NW Frl ¼ 2 88 9.
Sept. 20
Butters Felix H -Esta, Johnson Angela M -Ex convey unto Cabalka Michael Charles real estate at 1/6th Int In NE 34 89 9, Com 2 Rods W Of SW Cor Independence Union Addition 37.
Horak Robert F, Horak Teresa E convey unto Horak Teresa E -Tr, Horak Teresa E -Revt, Horak Robert F -Tr, Horak Robert F -Revt real estate at Beg W Of Parcel C Survey 2000R01398 & 2000R02089 NW 10 87 7.
Bird Harry O III, Bird Kimberly convey unto Schanke Jared A real estate at Jesup Duroe’s 3rd Addition 13.
Fischels Kathryn Virginia -Tr, Koeppel Beverly K -Revt convey unto Lellig Kristy L real estate at W 82’ Of S 50’ Of S ¾ Independence Clark’s Addition 5 2, W 82’ Of S 50’ Of S ¾ Independence Clark’s Addition 6 2.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre convey unto Cesi Holdings Inc real estate at S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4 2.
Alferink Thomas M, Alferink Kay convey unto Nosbisch Amy Sue, Stessman Carl Kenneth real estate at Com At A Point 792’ N & 33’ W Of Center 32 89 10.
Helmuth William D conveys unto Helmuth William W, Helmuth Laura M real estate at S 20 Acres SW 24 90 10.
Bachman Paul, Bachman Keeley convey unto Kalina Joseph D, Kalina Jade M real estate at Parcel D Survey 2008R00251 NE 15 89 10.
Sept. 21
Horkheimer Family LP conveys unto Michels Paul Arnold real estate at Com At SW Cor Exc Parcel M Survey 2018R01985 SW 10 90 9.
Davis Rentals Independence Iowa LLC conveys unto Zoll Brian, Ohl Tina real estate at N ½ Independence Original Independence 2 10.
Sept. 22
Michael Steven J, Michael Debora A convey unto Michael Steven J, Michael Debora A real estate at Exc W 30 Acres & Exc Parcel C Survey 2004R03937 NE 31 87 8 NE 31 87 8, Exc Retracement Survey 2002R00933 & Deed Bk-440 Pg-427 & Bk-454 Pg-49 SW 32 87 8.
Graf Ronald R -Esta, Graf Sandra -Ex, Worrell Jennifer R -Ex convey unto Worrell Jennifer R real estate at Parcel D Survey 2017R02925 S 1/2 Of S 1/2 Of SE 6 90 9, S 1/2 Of SW 5 90 9,W 1/2 Of SE 5 90 9.
Graf Ronald R -Esta, Graf Sandra -Ex, Worrell Jennifer R -Ex convey unto Graf Sandra real estate at N 100 Acres Of NE 8 90 8, E 1/2 Of NW 8 90 9 SW 8 90 9.
Sept. 23
Pettinger Ricky A, Pettinger Denise A convey unto Mikey D’s Rentals LLC real estate at Com On N Line Of Row Ill Central Rr 11 Rods Easterly From SE Cor Exc Winthrop Cornick’s Addition 11 SE 36 89 8.
Krebsbach Kathy, Krebsbach Richard J, Schnepf Ann Marie convey unto Westendorf Tristin M real estate at Com At SW Corner Independence Close’s Addition 4 2.
Koohy Paul, Koohy Sandra convey unto Koohy Paul Lee, Koohy Sandra real estate at Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 9 2 Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 10 2.
Sept. 24
Niemann Paul -Esta, Niemann James L -Cotr, Niemann James L -Ex, US Bank NA, Rafferty Carolyn -Vp convey unto Paul Niemann Holding Company, Paul Niemann Construction Company real estate at A Tract Of Land Beg At A Point 408’ N Of SE Corner NW 2 90 9.
Greenley Joel D, Greenley Molly P convey unto Lehs Benjamin E, Lehs Jessica L real estate at Parcel B Survey 1996R02210 SE 29 88 9.
Ankerstjerne Craig, Ankerstjerne Janet convey unto Potts Ian Fritzgerald, Potts Anna C real estate at N 99’: Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 16, N 99’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 16.
Sept. 27
Purdy Helen conveys unto Primmer Dillon J real estate at Brandon Brandon Original 7 5 Brandon Brandon Original 8 5.
Burgin Waylon G, Burgin Waylon G Sr, Burgin Sara J, Dettbarn Sara J convey unto Farmers Savings Bank real estate at Lot 30 Subdiv Exc Town Of Lamont Rr Grounds And School House Lot Lamont Sliter & Colmy’s Sub-Div Of Lot 30, Sub-Div NW4, NW4Ne4 23 90 7 2 NE 23 90 7.
Sept. 28
Lehs Benjamin E, Lehs Jessica L convey unto Howlett Daniel J real estate at Independence Upper Terrace Drive Addition 9.
Hoffman Framing & Construction Inc, Hoffman Thimothy H -Pre convey unto Hoffman Amanda Dawn, Hoffman Tyler Timothy real estate at W 1/2 & 16’ Alley Adj Sd Lots On W Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 7 7, W 1/2 & 16’ Alley Adj Sd Lots On W Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 8 7.
BankIowa, Conrad Dolores Katherine -Conse convey unto Conrad Diana Louise real estate at Brandon Brandon Original 3 4 Brandon Brandon Original 4 4 Brandon Brandon Original 5 4 Brandon Brandon Original 6 4.
Sept. 29
Bird Harry O III, Bird Kimberly convey unto Solie Arron Clark real estate at Jesup Duroe’s 3rd Addition 13.
Hulse Brenda, Eschen Brenda convey unto Delagardelle Dan, Delagardelle Anna real estate at Exc N 28.1’ Independence O’Brien’s 2nd Addition 2 Independence O’Brien’s 2nd Addition 3.
Stoddard Phillip L, Stoddard Sharon K convey unto Manning Robert L real estate at Exc S 66’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 4 10.
Kane Carol Ann, Kane Larry J convey unto Short Kelly J, Short Lacy J real estate at SW 21 88 7 SW 28 88 7, S 13 1/3 Acres NW 28 88 7.
CJ Farms Inc conveys unto Carpenter Brandon A real estate at Parcel D Survey 2021R02767 NE 28 89 10, S 33’ SE 21 89 10.
Wierck Brock conveys unto Wierck Bronson W, Wierck Amanda real estate at SW 15 90 10, E 1/2 Exc Parcel C Survey 2009R02300 SW 15 90 10, W 4 1/2 Acres SE 15 90 10, N 1 1/2 Acres Of W 4 1/2 Acres SE 15 90 10, N 10 Acres NW 22 90 10, Exc Parcel C Survey 2005R03102 NW 22 90 10.
Sept. 30
Buchanan County Sheriff, Wiest Alyssa M convey unto Numa Property Management LLC real estate at Com 4 Rods W & 51’ N Of NW Cor Fairbank Conable’s Addition 5 4.