August 11
Wiskus Joshua J, Wiskus Amber L convey unto Lindaman Brian D real estate at com at point 155’ N of SW corner...original plat part of Lots 6, 7 & 23 Jesup Merrill’s Sub-Div 146.
August 12
Elliott Stephen J, Elliott Nancy L convey unto White Joshua, White Lincoln real estate at S 1/2 of E ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 7 4. S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 8 4.
Evens Sandra L, Way Sandra L convey unto Evens Sandra L, Evens Heath real estate at exc W 243’ SE NE 35 89 9 beg 403.’ E of SW cor...NE 35 89 9.
August 13
Curley Michael, Curley Timothy, Saldinger Martha, Curley Russell, Curley Judy convey unto Curley Keith C real estate at N ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 4 13.
Bell Brennan J, Bell Kayla convey unto Bell Brennan J, Bell Kayla real estate at S ½ Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 1 15. S ½ Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 2 15.
Wright Larry Dean, Wright Eddie L -POA convey unto Erdman Margaret real estate at com NE cor...Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 8 9.
August 16
Crew Stephen L, Crew Devra S convey unto Shaull Nathan A, Shaull Katherine R, Beckman Katherine R real estate at Parcel B Survey 2003R04384 and Parcel C Survey 2003R04385 NW 13 87 9.
August 17
Kaune Michael J, Kaune Tina convey unto Horkheimer Louis G real estate at Hazleton Woodland Front 3rd Addition 8.
Heister Michael I conveys unto Zieser Mark real estate at Parcel A Frl Survey 1997R03108 SW 7 87 8.
August 18
Maricle Dale Robert, Maricle Lois A -Esta convey unto Fairbank Historical Society real estate at W 45 1/2’ & E 37’ exc E 7 1/2’ thereof Fairbank Original Fairbank 5 15.
Bigelow Lawrence O, Bigelow Kathleen convey unto Meyer Nicholas A, Meyer Lacey M real estate at Jesup Duroe’s 3rd Addition 23.
Horkheimer Enterprises Inc, Horkheimer Louis G convey unto Tournier Amanda Lea, Coonrad Todd James real estate at Hazleton Woodland Front 3rd Addition 4.
Bertelli Michelle A -Tr, Anderson Sharon L -T convey unto Bertelli Troy T, Bertelli Michelle A real estate at River Ridge 2nd Addition 50.
Steckelberg Ian, Steckelberg Amanda convey unto Cronin Cile J real estate at Independence Upper Terrace Drive Addition 14.
Kout Joseph M, Kout Hazel L convey unto Kout Michael J real estate at Hazleton Hazleton Station 15 4 W 75’ Hazleton Hazleton Station 16 4.
August 19
Nels Agri Serv Co, Wehner Nelson L, Wehner Joann convey unto Corkery Gary, Corkery Theresa real estate at N ½ SW 14 89 8 W ½ SW 14 89 8 SE 15 89 8 S ½ SE 15 89 8.
Berry Phelan N, Zahourek Lane, Berry Elizabeth A convey unto Eagan Jonathon, Eagan Brittany real estate at N 20’ Exc E 20’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3. Fifield’s Addition 16 1 exc E 20’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3. Fifield’s Addition 17 1 exc E 20’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3. Fifield’s Addition 18 1.
Thedens Lauren A conveys unto Thedens Lauren A -Revt real estate at Independence Sunnyside Addition 8.
August 20
McFarlane Joel E conveys unto Cook John D, Cook Maranda M real estate at Parcel A in the E 1/2 Survey 1996R02354 NW 26 90 7.
Egloff James D, Egloff Vicki convey unto Odneal Tyler, Odneal Kyleah real estate at com 340’ S of SE cor Lot 1 Blk 1 Sims Addn...NE 5 90 10.
Lund Charles O -Esta, Smith Marjorie -Ex convey unto Harwood Janet D real estate at S 1/2 exc...NE 7 87 10.
Lund Charles O -Esta, Smith Marjorie -Ex convey unto Lund Thomas A real estate at NE 30 87 10 W ½ NE 30 87 10 SE 30 87 10.
Coventry Nancy L, Coventry Craig L, Zingg R D Jr, Zingg R J Jr convey unto JW Zingg LLC real estate & 33’ adj to Lot on N being vacated Franklin Street Littleton Original Littleton 3 10 exc N 102’. Littleton Original Littleton 4 10. Littleton Original Littleton 5 10 W 2 1/2’. Littleton Original Littleton 6 10.
August 23
Staton Dream Rentals II LLC, Staton Chad L convey unto Justason Paige D, Schwarting Jacob E real estate & E 1/2 of alley on W side of & adjoining lot. Rowley Brady’s Replat of Blk 18 19 & E 1/2 of alley on W side of & adjoining lot. Rowley Brady’s Replat of Blk 18 20.
Lyon Kyle, Lyon Patti convey unto Fratzke Dwight J, Fratzke Megan E real estate at exc S 6’ Independence Fargo’s Addition 7 14.
Schutte Aaron A, Schutte Allison C convey unto Vargason Jason, Vargason Shari real estate at Independence Jackson Green 4th Addition 2. Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition D.
L and M Radiator Inc conveys unto Lara LLC real estate at Independence Larson’s 2nd Industrial Subdivision 1.
Geltz Dorothy -Esta, Willcockson Tim -Adm convey unto Boyer Ron real estate at Brandon Miller’s Addition 2 1. Brandon Miller’s Addition 3 1.
Odneal Tyler M, Odneal Kyleah S convey unto Etringer Randy, Etringer Megan real estate at com 313’ S & 33’ W of NE cor...NW 5 90 10.
Kurtz Dan A, Kurtz Leona convey unto JCMC LLC real estate at NW NE 34 90 10 N 1/2 SW exc Parcel B Survey 2021R03073 NE 34 90 10.
Slattery John P, Slattery Ann convey unto Thoma Matthew, Thoma Michelle real estate at Parcel A Survey 2009R01204 SE 34 88 10.
August 24
KWWL Television Inc, Gray Television Inc convey unto Cedar Rapids TV LLC, Allen Media Broadcasting real estate part of...25 88 9. Part of...36 88 9.
August 25
Lard LLC conveys unto Independence City of real estate at com W 1/4 cor...Larson’s Industrial Subdivision 3 NW 10 88 9.
Ortner Richard J -Esta, Ortner Kevin -Ex convey unto Ortner Kevin, Ortner Pam real estate at Jesup Original Jesup 267.
Madison N Clark, Madison Lillian J convey unto Halligan Carmon J, Aitchison William real estate at Independence Greenwood Addition 3.
Donlea Leroy Anthony, Donlea Julie convey unto Vierra Duane Louis, Vierra Julie Ann real estate at Jesup Blue Grass 1st Addition 8 2 Tract A. Jesup Blue Grass 2nd Addition.
Michael Isabelle A -Esta, Michael Steven -Ex convey unto Michael Steven real estate exc W 30 acres & exc Parcel C Survey 2004R03937 NE 31 87 8 NE 31 87 8: exc...SW 32: 87 8.
Michael Isabelle A -Esta, Michael Steven -Ex convey unto Michael Kenneth real estate exc W 30 acres NE 31 87 8 NE 31 87 8 exc com 40’ E & 33’ N of SW cor...SW 32 87 8.
Michael Isabelle A -Esta, Michael Steven -Ex convey unto Michael Stanley real estate exc Parcel D Survey 2009R01656 NE 31 87 8 SE 31 87 8 SW 32 87 8.
Little Joseph J, Little Emily convey unto Wust Aaron Matthew real estate at Fairbank MJM West Addition 1.
Baragary Sean M, Baragary Kelsey M convey unto Baragary Sean, Baragary Kelsey real estate at Winthrop Original Winthrop 8 45. Winthrop: Original Winthrop 9 45. Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 45.
Feulner John E, Francois Ellen -POA, Feulner Marilyn J convey unto Fleming Chaz S, Fleming Lance W, Fleming Jennifer L, Fleming Steven B, Fleming Marsha K real estate at Lamont Brickman’s Sub-Div of Pt of Lot 2 & 3 Blk 1 1 NW 23 90 7.
August 26
Steinfadt Joylyn L, Froning James Loyd convey unto Reilly Theodore F, Tipton Karen M real estate at Hazleton Fontana Addition 6 7 N 41’ exc E 96’ & E 96’. Hazleton: Fontana Addition 7 7.
Vandaele Rick conveys unto Yoder Freeman E, Yoder Susie M real estate at Parcel I Survey 2021R02982 NE 21 90 10.
Vandaele Rick conveys un to Hershberger Perry J, Hershberger Verna J real estate at Parcel H Survey 2021R02981 NE 21 90 10.
August 27
Horkheimer Chip -Tr, Horkheimer Gerald L -Revt convey unto Rhines Delbert Lee Jr real estate at com NW cor...Hazleton Railroad Addition 7 11 SE 9 90 9.
Hearn Ronald A, Hearn Brenda M convey unto Hearn Brenda M -Revt, Hearn Ronald A -Revt real estate at Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 1 12. Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 2 12.
August 30
Steve Gee Construction LLC, Gee Steven P -Pre convey unto Wright Dayna L real estate at Independence Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1st Addn 14.
Ohl Construction Inc conveys unto Hocken Jocelyn, Decker Tyson real estate at com at a point 773.405’ S & 300’ W of NE corner of W Frl 1/2 exc Bk-362 Pg-456 NE 3 88 9.
August 31
Quasqueton City of conveys unto Walthart Matthew D, Walthart Janie S real estate at W 100’ beg at a point on N line of Dubuque Street...Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 32.
Quasqueton City of conveys unto Walthart Matthew D, Walthart Janie S real estate at Parcel Q Survey 2009R01658 NE 34 88 8 Parcel Aa Survey 2020R04086 NE 34 88 8.
Slessor Steven R, Slessor Megan M convey unto Shonka Jeffrey real estate at River Ridge Addition 11 NE 32 89 9.