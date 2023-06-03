INDEPENDENCE – The citywide cleanup and shred day this year is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. It is intended to assist Independence property owners by hauling away items not normally placed at the curb for regular weekly garbage pickup (i.e., appliances, box springs, furniture, etc.). Be sure to let your friends and neighbors know about this event, which runs from 7 to 11 a.m. (unless otherwise indicated) for 2023. It is for residential use only.
Waste Management
Waste Management, 1100 12th Street NE, allows for an amnesty day drop-off from 7 to 11 a.m. at the transfer station for no added expense to residents. Acceptable/unacceptable items are identified below. One pickup box size (5 ft. long x 5 ft. side x 4 ft. high) will be allowed per household/residence. Loads should be covered and secured for traveling around town.
Participants will be given directions regarding unloading procedures.
Curbside Pickup (By Appointment)
Curbside pickup appointments were due Friday, June 2.
Appliances
From 8 to 11:30 a.m., appliances and scrap metal materials may be taken to Tournier’s, 1644 Nathan Bethel Avenue. There will be no cost to Independence residents for this service.
TV Disposal will be available at River’sEDGE parking lot, 206 2nd Avenue SW, for a charge of $5 per TV.
Computers
Your electronics may be dropped off at Thede’s Computer Repair & Recycling anytime at 101 Woodland Drive in Manchester. Please see their website www.thedecomputers.com for their updated flyer of accepted items. All hard drives are wiped via NIST 800-88 Technology Standards. Sorry, NO TVS, no old monitors, but they do accept LCD monitors. Any questions please contact Missi via 563-822-1143 or text 641-781-9195.
Tires
Tires WILL be collected this year from 8 to 11 a.m. Take them to Cy & Charley’s Firestone, 1800 3rd Avenue SE. There will be no cost to the residents as the city will be picking up the fees for this service. Motorcycle, car, light truck, and pickup tires are all acceptable. NO RIMS accepted. Limit 12 tires per household.
Shredding
The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa to bring you a community shred day also on Saturday, June 11, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The truck will be located at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE (Highway 150 N). Garbage and three-ring binders are not acceptable.
Hazardous Waste/Other Items
The Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Center (landfill) at 1604 Kentucky Avenue is open BY APPOINTMENT Monday through Friday from May 1 to November 1.
Anyone having any hazardous waste, chemicals, paint, or batteries for disposal should contact Dennis Bowers at 319-334-6312.
Items NOT accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Center include: Tires, TVs and electronics, Construction materials, Garbage, Furniture
Call 319-334-6312 BEFORE taking items to the facility.
More citywide cleanup information is available at www.independenceia.com, by visiting City Hall, or by calling 319-334-2780.