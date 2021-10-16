INDEPENDENCE – WCF Financial Bank announces that Cody Heckenlaible has been named assistant vice president/lending. Heckenlaible began his duties on October 6 as a remote lender, serving existing current and prospective clients with a primary focus on the bank’s Webster City and Independence markets, and all locations in between.
Heckenlaible is a native of South Dakota and a current resident of Waterloo. He joins WCF with four years of bank lending experience. Most recently, he served as a broker/grain marketing advisor with a firm in Waterloo, working with clients throughout a large portion of Iowa.
Heckenlaible grew up on a farm, and has extensive agricultural knowledge. He is a graduate of South Dakota State University (Brookings, South Dakota) with a degree in agricultural business and a minor in animal science. He has been an active member of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls community, serving and volunteering for numerous organizations including the Cedar Falls Community Main Street Committee, the Miller Housing Commission, and Meals on Wheels.
“I’m very pleased to have Cody join the WCF family,” said bank president/CEO Tim Kluender. “He has an extensive farming background and a wide array of agricultural knowledge that will serve our current and future ag borrowers very well. I am excited he has chosen to join us as we continue to grow our ag lending portfolio.”
Heckenlaible will be responsible for originating all types of loans, with a significant focus on ag and commercial lending.
“I’m honored to join WCF Financial Bank,” said Heckenlaible. “I look forward to helping bring new customers to the bank and assisting them with their lending and banking needs.”
