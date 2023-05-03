BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Supervisors were recently presented for a third time changes to the County Wind Ordinance Amendment, specifically Section X (Wind Energy Conversion System Regulations), subsection A “Purpose.”
Because of the interest in Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) within Buchanan County the Supervisors held an evening work session at the Brandon Area Community Center on Monday, April 24 for area residents to espouse their views. Representatives of NextEra Energy, a company seeking to install an estimated 70 towers across southern Buchanan County. The Supervisors then held a public hearing for the first reading of the recommended ordinance change. Under consideration was the following language for the change to Subsection A. Purpose:
“This subsection establishes regulations for the installation and operation of Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) within Buchanan County. The purpose of this regulation is to promote the safe, effective, and efficient use of wind energy conversion systems to reduce the on-site consumption of utility-supplied electricity. In addition, this ordinance provides a permitting process for wind energy systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the requirements and standards established or referenced herein. The provisions of this ordinance shall not guarantee wind rights or establish access to the wind.
Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that possess 55 CSR or lower to be considered for rezoning, land use change, and also acquire a special exception permit.
“Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) may only be constructed in areas that are zoned “M” Manufacturing District upon approval of a Special exception by the Board of Adjustment after recommendation of the County Planning and Zoning Commission and a Resolution from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.”
The Board heard many voices, most for the change and a few who felt using a CSR of 55 and having the land rezoned, if necessary, to an “M” Manufacturing District, would limit personal land rights and general economic development.
After all had an opportunity to speak, the public hearing was closed. After thanking everyone for coming, Supervisor Dawn Vogel offered her opinion.
“I would like to propose a Moratorium on Wind Energy because as a county we are unprepared for a wind farm,” she stated. “Wind Energy Conversion Systems need to go to a vote of the people that live in Buchanan County. I have seen several items on ballots in the past, such as bond referendums so common-sense dictates this could also be placed on a ballot. There are several issues that need to be addressed prior to consideration of the amendment placed before this Board.”
Among the issues she enumerated were:
- The responsibility and powers of the Board of Adjustment
- Possible incongruities with Iowa Code
- Electrical and radio interference issues
- Setbacks
- Taxation of the WECS
- Lawsuits from improperly authorized wind turbine sites
- Updating the 2006 Buchanan County Comprehensive Plan.
Supervisor John Kurtz and Board Chair Clayton Ohrt agreed that more information need to be gathered before the County moves forward.
When Chair Ohrt called for a motion regarding the ordinance change, there was none. The amendment therefore died from lack of motion. The Supervisors took no official action on the proposed amendment.
A discussion on the Wind Energy Conversion Systems Moratorium will be on the May 8 agenda.