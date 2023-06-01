HAZLETON – The Friar-Watson Post 642 of the American Legion in Hazleton spent its last Memorial Day honoring those who it was created to serve.
Leone Vargason, a sixteen-year consecutive member of the Friar-Watson Post 642 in Hazleton, expanded upon a recent decision by Post Officials to disband Post 642 after Memorial Day.
“We are kinda low about this being our last Memorial Day,” said Vargason. “We won’t really get to gather again like this to honor past veterans.”
According to Vargason, members of the post will have to enroll with another post before the legion is officially disbanded. Some of the members of Post 642 have already enlisted in the Oelwein and Gilbertville posts.
One concern from many of the members of Post 642 is that the Hazleton cemeteries will no longer be honored on Memorial Day.
“I doubt it very much,” said Vargason. “Most of them have their hands full with the cemeteries that they have so I am unaware that anyone will do anything at our cemeteries again. The county legion is going to make an attempt though.”
Even through the bittersweet day, Vargason kept the main thing, the main thing.
“We appreciate our fallen brothers it is really an honor just to recognize them,” he said.
Vargason led a car caravan to multiple cemeteries over a two-hour period on Monday morning. Beginning at 8 a.m. with a Quilt of Love Ceremony to award six veterans with quilts donated by the Hazleton Quilting Club.
The memorial services began at Hazleton Veterans Park at 9 a.m. and continued as follows: At 9:15 a.m. Kint Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. Stanley Cemetery, 10 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. Fontana Cemetery. At 10:45 a.m. a special ceremony of casting flowers into Otter Creek at Fontana Bridge in memory of those lost at sea. Then after all the memorials, a light lunch back at the post to celebrate the Friar-Watson Post 642.
At each of the locations, Vargason repeated a dedicatory speech, a prayer, a poem, and a benediction over the past soldiers.
“Comrades, this day is sacred with the almost visible presence of those who have gone before us,” said Vargason. “We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country, and of those others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and are gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies of today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and comrades. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”
“Let us pray,” said Vargason. “Almighty God, Giver of all victories, we thank thee for the opportunities which abide in our land, for the guidance in the hour of peril, and the tender love in times of need. Help us to remember with reverence the valor and devotion of our departed comrades: not only those whose bodies consecrate our country’s soil, but also those who sleep beyond the seas, and others whose resting places will not be known until that last day when the deep will have given up its dead. O God, teach us to honor them by ever cherishing the ideals for which they fought. Keep us steadfast in the cause of human rights and liberties, of law and order, and true Americanism. Give us the power to see and the will to do right. Grant that the American Legion may preserve the high ideals for which our comrades died. May thy merciful blessing rest upon those they left behind. Keep us forever firm in righteousness, humble of heart, and unselfish in purpose. Amen”
Vargason then read “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The Larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you, from failing hands, we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields.
Following a 21-gun salute the service was concluded with a benediction.
Before the special memorial ceremony held for those lost at sea, Vargason read a poem titled “A Sailors Grave,” written by Glenn V. Ruff.
Poppies grow in Flanders’s Fields
Over the heads of the brave
But Poppies don’t cover a sailor’s grave
Flower won’t grow on a wave.
On land there is usually a marker
A cross, a stone, or a tree.
How do you mark the resting place of the ones who are buried at sea?
They are no less the fallen
Than the others interred in the land.
Though their graves are unadorned
The seamen will understand.
They chose to sail the oceans
They knew where the danger lies
And if tragedy ever happens
The sea claims the sailor who dies.