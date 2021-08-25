WEST DES MOINES – The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation has announced the winners of its 2021 scholarship program. Seventy-two Iowans have been awarded scholarships, totaling $160,000, to pursue an education in health care. Award winners included current Iowa long-term care employees, veterans, and high school students.
Among the winners is Kylie Wilberding, an employee at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC Lexington Estate), Independence.
“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This year, we have expanded our scholarship program to meet the needs of these professionals, whether they are a student just joining the profession, an experienced veteran who wants to transfer their medical experience to long-term care, or a tenured long-term care employee seeking a higher degree of education. This scholarship program provides an important opportunity for the recipients to build knowledge and skills in a critically important profession,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation.
“These scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”
Upon receiving her scholarship, Wilberding said, “Thank you! I am going to be a senior at Allen College and will graduate in the spring of 2022 with my BSN. I am still undecided on my area of interest, but I have greatly appreciated the support of everyone at BCHC over the past five years here as I pursue my education!”
According to Angel Decker, executive director of senior operations at BCHC, “Kylie Wilberding has worked under my leadership as a certified nurse assistant from August 2016 to present. During this time, Kylie has shown herself to be a highly respected, dedicated, and compassionate team member. She has been recognized by her team, residents, and family members for her positive personality, teamwork, and willingness to go above and beyond for those around her.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted long-term care facilities across the country. Team members have had to take on additional responsibilities, adapt to changes with little or no notice, and risk their own well-being to protect our most vulnerable population. Yet, even with the additional stress caused by COVID-19, Kylie has remained calm and collected, which has helped her team and residents cope during this difficult time.
“Kylie’s contributions to our facility have proven her value to the nursing profession and shown she is more than a worthy recipient of the IHCA Foundation scholarship.”
The IHCA Foundation scholarship program includes the following types of scholarships:
- John W. and Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship: This $6,000 scholarship is sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, and is for employees of IHCA member organizations pursuing an RN degree. Eleven of these scholarships were awarded. This is the scholarship Wilberding earned.
- John W. and Kimberly D. Grubb Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Scholarship: This $3,000 scholarship is sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, and is for employees of IHCA member organizations pursuing an LPN degree. Ten were awarded.
- Juckette Family Veteran Scholarship: This $2,000 scholarship, sponsored by the Linda Juckette Family Gift Fund, is for those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military, National Guard, or Reserves, and are interested in pursuing nursing programs or certification programs for dietary management, activities, social services, or reimbursement professionals in Iowa, with the goal of working in long-term care. Two were awarded.
- Member Employee Scholarship Program: This $1,500 scholarship is for current employees working for an IHCA member organization and seeking to advance their health care education. Twenty-five were awarded.
- High School Student Scholarship, made possible by The MolinaCares Accord: This $1,000 scholarship is for Iowa high school seniors enrolling in a certified nursing assistant (CNA), LPN, RN, or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and interested in a career in long-term care. Twenty-four were awarded.
Scholarship applicants are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation board of directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations, and future educational and career goals in long-term care.
Scholarship Sponsors
These scholarships would not be possible without the generous support of these sponsors: John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, The MolinaCares Accord, Care Initiatives, Linda Juckette Family Gift Fund, Iowa Council of Nurse Leaders, NE IHCA District, SW IHCA District, Encounter Telehealth, Iowa Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, Brent Willett, NW IHCA District, SE IHCA District, The Vetter Foundation, Dave and Susan Dixon, HPSI Purchasing Services, Right Dose, a Guardian Pharmacy, Lee Agency, Christina Schable, Clarence Nursing Home, Maple Crest Manor and Assisted Living, Lori Ristau, Jessica McDyer, Cheryl Mercer, Holly Turner, and ACCESS/Background Journeys.