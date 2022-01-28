INDEPENDENCE – Women involved in agriculture, looking to improve the sustainability of their farm and rural communities will benefit from attending this year’s Connecting Women in Ag Conference. The one-day seminar will take place at the Heartland Agribition Center on Saturday, February 5, 2022, and is hosted by the Buchanan County Women land and Legacy (WLL) organization.
The conference will feature a combination of keynote speakers and breakout sessions. Tennette Carlson, Iowa State Fair Board President will speak about her involvement on the ISF board and the importance of women’s involvement in agriculture. Dr. Carmen Bain, Associate Dean for Academic Innovation, Iowa State University, will be speaking on the importance and struggles of women in agriculture and how they tie to similar struggles in third world countries. She has completed many studies in Uganda of women in ag. Breakout session topics include entrepreneurship related to selling farm fresh meat directly to the consumer and hemp farming as well as balancing life as a wife, mom, and farmer.
“We are very excited to be bringing this caliber of conference to the area,” says Crystal Blin, Buchanan County WLL steering committee member. “Between the educational component and the opportunity to network with like-minded women, it is the perfect way to invest in yourself and farm.”
Tickets of the conference are available now for $45. Morning coffee and snacks, lunch, and a vendor event will also be a part of the day. You can register by visiting the WLL website at http.//www.buchanancountywomenlandandlegacy.com or by contacting the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161.
WLL is a USDA education and outreach program that empowers female landowners and farmer to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.