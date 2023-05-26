INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, ISU Extension and Outreach and Buchanan County Economic Development are working together on the next Lunch & Learn program for Wednesday, May 31.
Generational Mindset
Generational differences can be challenging. With the right mindset we can turn those differences into a retention strategy that can move your organization forward. People from all stages of life show up to work with different perspectives, values, experiences, and skills. Each generation has defining characteristics and experiences that lead to certain behaviors. These differences play out in the business world, too. Understanding these differences and how they shape our mindset will help us lead people by establishing common ground between generations. This interactive session will help you learn about and appreciate the 5 five generations in the work force.
The program will be Wednesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heartland Acres Event Center. Tickets are available for $25 via the www.growbuchanan.com website.
Meet our presenter, Marcie Van Note
Marcie Van Note is the Program Director of Business and Leadership Graduate programs at Mt Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She has been a leader in the human capital field for over 25 years with experience in senior leadership roles in human resources and training in both non-profit and for-profit organizations. She has presented at local and national conferences with an emphasis on talent development, leadership, change management, coaching, train the trainer, developing a positive culture, employee engagement and motivation.
Marcie has a Master’s degree in Training and Performance Improvement. She has volunteered at many organizations including Downtown Association, local Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) chapters, American Cancer Society and delivers Meals on Wheels. She is Past President of the Hawkeye Chapter, Association of Talent Development (ATD) and recently received a Lifetime Achievement award. Marcie works tirelessly to ensure employees and businesses work together to become successful. Marcie’s style is described as engaging and original. She has the ability to get everyone involved in the learning process through interaction, humor, life experiences and passion. Marcie’s personal philosophy is that learning is an ongoing process — never, ever stop learning.