INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as 4-H celebrated 100 years of a program dedicated to teaching youth life skills. During those 100 years, it became evident that one of the essential elements of the 4-H program was the caring adults who were committed to the program.
These adults work tirelessly to see that Iowa’s youth have a great learning experience in a safe and fun environment. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth. Their legacy is the young people they have mentored who will in turn support the continuation of a 4-H program that builds Iowa’s leaders.
Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and ISU Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year.
This year Buchanan County recognized Donny and Michelle Mangrich.
Kara Vance, Program Director for Buchanan County ISU Extension, announced the selection Thursday evening at the Buchanan County Fair before the Queen Coronation.
Vance presented the couple a plaque summarizing their long years of service to 4-H:
“Donny and Michelle Mangrich have volunteered countless hours to Buchanan County 4-H, Extension, and the community.
“Donny is committed to the sheep program and held the title of superintendent for many years. He always, always supports the kids and the welfare of the livestock. As superintendent, he held annual education classes for the 4-H’ers on sheep husbandry and assisted with securing a grant for the sheep scale. He continues to serve on the sheep committee and is instrumental in the maintenance of the sheep barn and shaping 4-H’ers. Donny serves as a mentor to all.
“Michelle has served on the Extension Council since 2005 and was council chair for ten years. While on council she was an active member of the finance committee and currently serves on the program committee. Michelle was also co-superintendent for horses providing 4-H’ers with knowledge and skills necessary to succeed. She was an advocate for the new horse arena and continues to serve on the horse committee.
“Not only are Donny and Michelle both always available and supportive for the 4-H kids, their own children were also quite active in 4-H showing several species. Their commitment to 4-H is notable as they are still actively volunteering today to make the best better.”
Although Michelle serves on the Extension Council, the couple was completely surprised as they sat in the stands awaiting the announcement.
Previous Hall of Fame inductees from Buchanan County include:
2022: William & Georgia West
2021: Randy Andrews
2020: Diane Wenger, Irene Peyton & Helen Short
2019: Nancy and Gary Maurer
2018: Emmett Donnelly
2017: Kaye Manson
2016: Curt Chesmore
2015: Ken and Kathy Kehril
2014: Rustie and Lori Kane
2013: Richard and Wendy Sperfslage
2012: Kaye Reiling
2009: John C. Hogan
2006: Beverly Spahn & Ann Burns
2005: Marvel Fern Funk Dennie
2004: Mona Gerstenberger
2003: Jay Partridge
2002: Pat Arthaud
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. The induction ceremony is scheduled for the last Sunday of the Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibit Building.