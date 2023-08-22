Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for August — Lavender
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wednesday, August 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 24
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Lil Tots Story Time
JESUP – Lil Tots Story Time is back at the Jesup Public Library every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and activities.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Legacy’s, Jesup.
Friday, August 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, August 26
BrewBQ
INDEPNDENCE – All day long at Riverwalk Park. RASH Ride Too! Registration at 7 a.m. / Ride departs 9:30 a.m. Vendors open at Noon. Hatchet throwing 2 to 6 p.m. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Tasting Open 3 to 4 p.m. Craft Brew Zone Tasting Open 4 to 7 p.m. Music 3 to 9 p.m.
Band Booster Bake Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Band Boosters will be in front of Walmart selling baked goods from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. Each purchase supports the band as they travel to competitions.
Band Booster Car Wash
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Band Boosters will be at Rydell – Independence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 washing cars to raise money for band competitions.
Duck Derby
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Duck Derby will splash up to 1,000 plastic ducks at 11 a.m. into the Wapsipinicon River from Second Street Bridge. Buy your duck number at the Chamber Office.
Monday, August 28
Monday Movie – 1 p.m.
JESUP – Join us Monday, August 28 at 1 p.m. for “Supercell,” a natural disaster film about tornadoes, hurricanes, high winds, and hail. Rated PG-13, runs 1 hour, 40 minutes. FREE popcorn and water!
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up a copy of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at the Independence Public Library circulation desk and join us to share your thoughts! Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, August 29
Writer’s Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Area Writer’s Group at the Independence Public Library for a monthly writing workshop to get support and ideas from other writers and have time to free write. Whether you write fiction, short stories, screenplays, poetry, or something else, collaborate with fellow writers in this supportive, informal environment! Group meets monthly in the Community Room at the library. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, August 31
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Fat Boys, Hazleton.
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Hunter Safety Classes Begin
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 6 and 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for Sept. 6 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions, feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
JESUP – Knights of Columbus Council 8227 are planning to have Tootsie Roll Days September 7, 8, and 9. They will be at: Kwik Star, 841 South Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Casey’s, 1330 6th Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dollar General, 210 South Street West.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Friends of the Library Book Sale – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Find your next great read at the Friends Book Sale! The Friends of the Library are hosting their book sale again this spring in the Library’s Community Room. Stop in this weekend and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Monday, Sept. 11
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. Carol Kout will give a Pampered Chef demonstration. Keynote speaker will be Dolly Snitselaar on “Life’s Many Detours” and how challenges are handled. Music by Katie Trimble. The cost to attend is $15 for event and brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Fall Bazaar
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street, Fall Bazaar will feature a Swiss steak dinner (with mashed potatoes, green beans, etc.) and a country store. They will be serving 5 to 7 p.m. Adults $15 / Children 5-12 / $5 Under 5 free. Handicap accessible. Carry outs available by calling 563-924-2184.