Saturday, July 1
Grand Opening
QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church, 406 E Cedar Street, is holding a Grand Opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Food, music and fellowship to celebrate how good God is! Bring your friends and family.
Sunday, July 2
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is August 6.
Monday, July 3
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, July 4
Independence Day!
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Several events are planned for Independence and Aurora.
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will start the day with a breakfast at the post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $10. Dine in or carry out. Support your local veterans and community before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Wednesday, July 5
Creature Feature with Fontana — 11 a.m.
JESUP – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Jesup Public Library will host critters from Fontana over the summer! Come to this program to learn about the animal for July and get the chance to name our new friend!
Creature Feature with Fontana – 1 to1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library will host critters from Fontana over the summer! Come to this program to learn about the library pet for July and get the chance to name our new friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions, feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, July 6
Jesup Farmer’s Day
JESUP – Jesup Farmer’s Day celebrations start Thursday, July 6 and continue through Saturday, July 8. The Jesup Public Library will be closed through the weekend of events.
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, July 7
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Mega Foam Blaster Party – 1 p.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is sponsoring a Mega Foam Blaster Party on Friday, July 7 at 1 p.m. on the southeast corner of Young and 5th Streets (park across from Joe’s Pizza). Play in mountains of foam — it’s non-toxic and non-staining! Wear a swimsuit or clothes that can get wet, and bring along a towel and goggles, if desired!
Saturday, July 8
Pancake Breakfast
JESUP – The Annual Farmers’ Day Pancake Breakfast will once again be served at First Presbyterian Church, 643 Sixth Street, Jesup. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Monday, July 10
Maker Monday Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk, take it home, and follow along with the video to make your creation. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. Keynote speaker will be Joyce Buseman on “Insurance for a Secure Future.” Music by Elissa Dodge. Robert Hinman will “Be Creative” with coloring books, quilts, diamond dots, and more. The cost to attend is $15 for event and ‘picnic’ meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, July 11
Clay Willie at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Clay Willie will be performing at the Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Come listen(maybe dance) to Country / Western music from 1950s – 1970s. If you want to eat with us that day at noon, call the Senior Center by 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at 319-334-7011 to sign up.
Rock Painting for Teens — 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Tweens and Teens aged 11-17 years old can join us at the Independence Public Library to use their creativity to decorate rocks! Rocks and paint will be supplied, and attendees can keep their rocks or have them placed around town! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the July 4 holiday Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will meet July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Line Dancing Lowdown — 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you already boot-scootin’ boogie or want to learn, join Heinz Academy at the Independence Public Library for some line dancing fun! Attendees will learn line dances at the July 11 session, then can return on July 18 to practice their skills! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 12
Fairytales Unhinged — 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Fairy Tales Unhinged brings classic fairy tales to the Independence Public Library, but these are not Mother Goose’s stories! Join Jester Puppets for enormous fun, hilarity, and downright silliness with kids’ favorite fables. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Blank Park Zoo Visit – 11 a.m.
JESUP – Animal experts from the Blank Park Zoo will provide unique educational experiences that are fun, interactive, memorable, and engaging for the whole family! Sponsored by Jesup Public Library the event will be held at the Jesup Elementary School. This program is FREE and open to the public!
Library Closing Early for Staff Development – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 for staff development.
Thursday, July 13
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Summer Story Time In The Park – 10:30 a.m.
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting a weekly event with stories and playtime each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in July at various parks in Jesup.
Craft & Convo – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your current project (be it needlework, crafting, or coloring…or something else!) and enjoy camaraderie while you work! Stop in any time between 6 and 7:30 to use the library as your makerspace with the company of others. We’ll supply the coffee – you provide the conversation! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, July 14
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, June 15
Urban Sketching — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Steve Russell will lead the group in creating quick artwork of scenes that are of interest to you. Group will paint in the shade outdoors, so bring your lawn chair and a bottle of water. Registration is required — please email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or stop at the library to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. Keynote speaker will be Joyce Buseman on “Insurance for a Secure Future.” Music by Elissa Dodge. Robert Hinman will “Be Creative” with coloring books, quilts, diamond dots, and more. The cost to attend is $15 for event and ‘picnic’ meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Sunday, July 16
What I Want You to Know — 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Hear anonymously collected messages from survivors of sexual violence of what they would like the community to know about them and their experiences. Join the Independence Public Library and Riverview Center to help amplify the voices of survivors. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Monday, July 17
Buchanan County Democrats — 5:30
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting at Denali’s 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Outdoor Evening Story Time and Craft – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join independence Public Library for this beach-themed evening story time in the great outdoors! Bring your towel, sunglasses, and beach hat and enjoy stories and a craft with Miss Vonnie! In case of inclement weather, program will be held in the Community Room.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, July 18
Blackout Poetry — 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Learn what blackout poetry is and create your own with the Independence Public Library. All supplies will be provided by the library, and this program is most suitable for teens ages 12-17. No registration required.
Line Dancing Lowdown — 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Whether you already boot-scootin’ boogie or want to learn, join Heinz Academy at the Independence Public Library for some line dancing fun! Come to this second session to practice your skills! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Wednesday, July 19
A Very Silly Time with Tim Read — 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Children’s author and illustrator Tim Read comes to independence Public Library for a very silly story time. Tim Read is the creator of the popular kids book series My Very Silly Monster. This fun and interactive program is a hit with kids of all ages. It involves live illustrations, silly stories and anecdotes, and a few surprises along the way.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – If you care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, you are invited to attend this safe, confidential support group, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Group will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems.
Thursday, July 20
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Originally aired in August 2021, “The Lafayette Escadrille” details the 38 Americans who volunteered to fly in the First World War. They helped move their reluctant nation to ultimately join the Allies and enter the fight. Documentary filmmaker and historical researcher, Darroch Greer, presents on the Lafayette Escadrille. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, July 21
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Minecraft – 5 to 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana and venture through Dreamland Carnivale with abandoned warehouses filled with top-secret alien remains and into underground laboratories and abandoned missile silos, Players will hunt for new treasure and badges to complete their ever-growing collections! Join in the fun at the library during this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, July 23
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Three 90-minute blocks. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, July 24
Maker Monday Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk, take it home, and follow along with the video to make your own creation. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter.
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! Pick up a copy of the book at the circulation desk. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, July 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Dan & Becky Alberts’ home, 1182 Carter Ave., Fairbank, to learn about “Pizza Pots.” Bring your own beverage and chair. For car-pooling: meet at 12:30 p.m. at either Jesup or lndee United Methodist Church parking lots. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Geocaching Scavenger Hunt for Teens — 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation will lead this geocaching adventure around Independence. Group will start at the library. Registration is required and parent must complete a liability form to participate – email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Geocaching for Adults — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Want to learn the basics of geocaching using your phone or already enjoy geocaching scavenger hunts? Then join independence Public Library as Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation explains the basics of geocaching and leads adults on a geocaching adventure around Independence. Group will start at the library. Registration is required — please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, July 26
Balloon Storytelling — 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Have the chance to enter the world of stories and volunteer to be dressed as balloon characters or make up the sound effects as part of the audience in this fun take on storytelling with Twisted Bokay!
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, July 27
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Legos @ the Library – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids age 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, July 28
Footpath Friday — 8 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the Independence library’s summer walking group. The group will leave from the library at 8 a.m. and go for a stroll around Independence. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet and walk at River’sEDGE. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, July 30
Last Day of IPL’s Summer Reading Program
INDEPENDENCE – Log the last of your summer reading minutes to get to your next prize level before the Independence Public Library Summer Reading Program is done!
Hopefully this summer’s reading program at independence Public Library helped you find your voice. Don’t forget to log the last of your reading minutes by the end of the day on July 30! The last day to pick up your prizes and redeem your Grand Prize drawing entry is Monday, August 7, so be sure to come to the library by then to get your rewards! For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or see our website at https://qrco.de/iplsrp23.
Mega Foam Blaster – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, come to Riverwalk Park for a foam fun free-for-all! Swim goggles and a towel are recommended. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to get more information.