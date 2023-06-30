BUCHANAN COUNTY – This year, five young women from our area are vying to be the 2023 Buchanan County Fair Queen. The new Queen will be crowned during the fair on Thursday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. in the Black Pavilion. The candidates come from different communities within the county; some are still in high school, and some are recent high school graduates.
They all share a common bond – they want to serve as role models for girls and other young women, and they want to represent their county and promote agriculture.
Katie Clark
“I am Katie Clark; daughter of Eric and Traci Clark. I’m a Senior at Jesup High School and I will graduate in May of 2024. I am involved in activities such as soccer for Independence and I am currently the Jesup FFA Chapter President. I enjoy leading and helping to organize FFA events. Outside of school, I love to spend time with my family and go on family vacations.”
Katie Finnegan
“My name is Katie Finnegan and I am the daughter of Jim and Joan Finnegan. I am going to be a senior this fall at Independence High School. I am involved in Archery, Golf, Silver Cord, NHS and FFA where I serve as the current chapter Vice-President. Through FFA I help plan, organize, and run many chapter activities, including Fed in the Field, our chapter’s biggest community service project. I also enjoy volunteering at my church and at St. Johns School. In my free time I enjoy working and spending time with my family and friends.”
Addison Gericke
“Hi! I’m Addison Gericke, I am the 16 year old daughter of Daryl and Dawn Gericke. I am going to be a Junior at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa this fall where I am involved in our FFA Chapter, Student Council, and Volleyball. Outside of my school extracurriculars, I am a part of the Linn County Wapsie Hustlers 4-H Club, I volunteer my time to the East Buchanan FFA Alumni’s Buccaneer Boer Bash as well as Commodity Booths During Fair Week, Nursery Help at Hope Wesleyan Church, Babysitting for Family, I show Market Beef and Bucket Bottle Beef at Linn and Buchanan County Fairs, and Help out on my family farm. I would love to be given the opportunity to represent the Buchanan County Fair as your queen and continue to give back the amazing opportunities this fair has given me!”
Lexie Pillard
“My name is Lexie Pillard, I will be a junior at Starmont High School this upcoming year. Throughout the last 2 years, I have been involved in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, soccer, DECA, FBLA and dance this upcoming year. I spend my free time hanging out with my friends and working at Lost Island as a lifeguard. I want to become the next Buchanan County Fair Queen because it will give me the opportunities to meet and help new people. I’d love to be more involved in the community. I used to be in 4-H as a Buffalo Bell and loved the experiences offered. Being a part of Buchanan County has influenced who I am today, I would love to inspire people and kids as the next Buchanan county fair queen!”
Delaney Youngblut
“I am Delaney Youngblut daughter of Darrin and Mandi Youngblut. I just graduated from Wapsie Valley High School. I am involved in a variety of activities through the school. FFA, Wrestling, Softball, and I was a Football Manager this past year. I served as the 2022-2023 Chapter Secretary for my FFA Chapter. I love helping younger people achieve their goals and helping them no matter the situation. Outside of school, I love to spend time with my family and go to the river occasionally. My future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College and then later transfer to UNI to be a Speech Language Pathologist.”
Before the Coronation at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, area Princesses are invited to the annual Princess Social. The Social, featuring treats and activities with the Queen Candidates and 2022 Queen Lauren Beyer, will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Princesses will also be introduced at the Coronation if they wish.