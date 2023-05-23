The Friar-Watson Post 642 of the American Legion in Hazleton hosted a county-wide meeting May 9. Present were (Seated, from left) 4th District Vice Commander Kermit Abshire, 4th District Commander Fritz Kies, Hazleton Post 642 members: Skip Ackerson, Charles Smith, Don Thiry, Harvey Davis, and David James; (Second row, from left) Jerry Griffin, Mike Roepke, Mike Miller, Richard Dillon, Roger Allen, Robert Hocken, Clark Winter, Jim Franck, Lyle Adams, and Dorance Kirby; (Back row, from left) John Crawford, Benny Ruehs, Joel McFarlane, Richard Witt, Stuart Seedorff, Matt Chesmore, and Joe Devlin.