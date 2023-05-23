BUCHANAN COUNTY – Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Government offices, libraries, and some businesses will be closed to honor and in remembrance of those who have died in service to our country. Several area veteran and community organizations will be holding public Memorial Day services. For Friar-Watson Post 642 of the American Legion in Hazleton it will be the last.
At a May 9 meeting Post officials voted to disband due to a dwindling number of members. After Memorial Day, the current members will join another area post.
The Post, located at 105 Hayes Street West in Hazleton, was named in honor of Roy L. Friar and Vernice M. Watson, the first two men from the Hazleton community to give their lives for their country during World War One. On 7 April 1931, the United States Congress formerly chartered the Post. The present cement block structure was dedicated on January 29, 1956.
Area Memorial Day services include:
HAZLETON
Memorial Day services for Hazleton are as follows:
- 9 a.m. – Hazleton Veterans Park (following times are approximate)
- 9:15 a.m. – Kint Cemetery
- 9:30 a.m. – Stanley Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton
- 10:30 a.m. – Fontana Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. — Casting flowers into Otter Creek at Fontana Bridge in memory of those lost at sea.
- 11:30 a.m. – After a light lunch, Veterans of Post 642 will be honored with quilts of love at the Legion Hall.
AURORA
Memorial Day Services will be held at the Union Church and Cemetery 6781 30th Street rural Aurora, Monday, May 29. Gay and Fran Bowden, Certified Lay Ministers for the United Methodist Church, West Union, will have services in the church at 9:30 a.m. PLEASE NOTICE THE TIME CHANGE. Rosalind Young will be the pianist. The Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will honor all who have served our country at 10:30 a.m. Gay Bowden will give the address. Karen Kremer and the Community Singers will have patriotic music. The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary will also conduct services at the Madison Cemetery, rural Lamont at 10 a.m.
Lunch will be served at the Legion Hall in Aurora following all the services. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
INDEPENDENCE
VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding military honors at the following Buchanan County cemeteries on Monday, May 29:
South Team / North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley / Otterville
- 8:30 a.m. – State Hospital / St. John
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope / Wilson
- 9:20 a.m. – Oakwood Cemetery
Community Program
Following the cemetery programs, a community program will be held at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park (next to the Wapsipinicon Mill) in Independence. In the event of rain, the program will be at the Falcon Civic Center.
Opening: Mitch McGraw, Commander VFW Post 2440
National Anthem: Independence High School Band
Pledge of Allegiance: Commander McGraw
Opening Prayer: Father David Beckman
Amazing Grace: Independence High School Band
Guest Speaker: Lieutenant Colonel Stanford
Armed Forces Salute: Independence High School Band
Salute to Families: Commander McGraw
Tribute to Departed Comrades: VFW/American Legion Auxiliary
Salute to Navy Dead: Independence Fire Department
21-gun salute: Color Guard VFW/American Legion
Taps: Independence High School Band
Closing Prayer: Father David Beckman
God Bless America: Independence High School Band
Closing: Commander McGraw
JESUP AREA
American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 is planning on Memorial Day services starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, in front of the legion hall and finishing at the Littleton Bridge with a salute to the sea.
The schedule is as follows (weather dependent):
- 6 a.m. – Breakfast for honor guard and veterans
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall Veterans Memorial Salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery (with Jesup Memorial Day program)
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
LAMONT
Lamont American Legion Post 346 weekend schedule:
- Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to put up flags at Campton then St. Albert cemeteries
- Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day: 9 a.m. – Legion members meet at Legion Hall in Lamont; 9:30 a.m.; St Albert Cemetery – Lawrence Sperslage – US Navy; 9:55 a.m. Forestville Cemetery – Robert Mescher – US Army Korea; 10:10 a.m. Dundee Area Veterans Memorial, Dundee Park – Dedicated to the Military Men and Women Honorary. Those who died and to all who service Past – Present -Future; 10:30 a.m. Campton Cemetery – Charles Pech –US Army Korea; 11 a.m. Bridge at Bush and Pine Streets – Honor Veterans buried at sea and Unknown Soldiers. Starmont High School Band will perform during the service; 11:30 a.m. Return Flags, rifles, and trumpet to the Legion building.
- Tuesday May 30, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to take down flags starting at St. Albert Cemetery, then Campton Cemetery.
Lamont Museum
The Lamont Museum buildings will be open Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of growth. The museum will also be open May 29, June 3, July 1, August 5, and September 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The museum can be opened by appointment by calling Mike Cook at 563-608-6633. Also, if you or a loved one who served in the military and would like to have a picture displayed or if you would like more information on the museum call Mike.
QUASQUETON
American Legion Auxiliary Cedar Rock Post/Unit 434 will hold a community Memorial Day service at the Quasqueton Cemetery on Monday, May 29, starting with the Line of March at 11 a.m. from the Legion Hall. Post Commander Matt Chesmore will emcee the event.
- Star Spangled Banner
- Invocation — Pastor Kevin Jennings
- Pledge of Allegiance – Youth of Quasqueton
- Deposit of Flowers – Youth of Quasqueton
- America the Beautiful
- Reading of the War Dead – Dave Mueller
- In Flanders Field – Sydney Chesmore
- Response to Flanders Dead – Ellie Peyton
- Memorial Address – Orlan Love
- Salute to the War Dead – American Legion Post 434
- Taps – American Legion Post 434
- Benediction – Pastor James Wolf
The service will continue at the river where Anchors Aweigh will be played and flowers will be placed to honor those veterans who died at sea and whose resting places are unknown.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 will be serving a roast beef dinner after the service at the Legion Hall.
Quasqueton Area Museum
The Quasqueton Area Museum invites everyone to stop by and experience how we lived, played, and worked in the “good old days.” Check out the new exhibits on the three handicap-accessible floors of the Old Bank Building. It is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and features more than 5,000 square feet of exhibits. Lots of hands-on options for the kids and the young at heart.
Don’t miss the exhibits of railroad, automotive, and farm memorabilia in the replicated Finder’s Texaco Station next door. Admission is free!
Quasqueton Area Museum Memorial Day weekend hours are Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 27-29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROWLEY
The Rowley Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The museum is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567.