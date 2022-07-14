Independence earned a 5-4, eight-inning Class 3A Substate 6 championship victory against Cedar Rapids Xavier and an automatic state berth Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. The Mustangs (29-11) garnered their seventh consecutive victory and clinched their first state appearance since 2010 behind Sam Hamilton’s three-run home run and Trey Weber scoring the game-winning run and starting the game-ending double play.
“It’s a group that we felt coming in, that we were calm,” head coach matt Miller said. “We certainly weren’t intimidated by anyone (this postseason), and that’s no disrespect to anybody. Xavier is an incredible ballclub, and we know that.”
Independence faces WaMaC foe West Delaware at 2 p.m. Monday at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City.