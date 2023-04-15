Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Windy. Periods of rain and snow in the morning, becoming snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.