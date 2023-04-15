The Elgin Historical Society is partnering with the Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist to host a free Native American cultural celebration on Saturday, April 22, in the North Fayette Valley Middle School gym.
Native American arts and crafts demonstrations will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during the family-friendly event.
In addition, state archaeologists will be present to meet with people who wish to bring in artifacts (limit of 5 per person) for identification and care tips. Larry Yazzie and Native Pride Dancers will follow with a performance from 2-3 p.m.
Indigenous foods will be served in the school cafeteria from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (or until they run out of food). A freewill donation will go toward the Elgin Historical Society’s Tribes of the Turkey River Interpretive Center.
Once completed, the Tribes of the Turkey River Project will be an extension of the Elgin Historical Society and will include an archive of resources in print and digital formats about the archaeology and Indigenous experience in the area.
Funding for the April 22 event was made possible by a $50,000 Seeding Excellence Initiative grant.
The event will support the Tribes of the Turkey River Project, while also creating what is hoped to be long term synergy between the Society, the Office of the State Archaeologist (OSA) and the University of Iowa regarding data sharing about significant archaeological resources in the Elgin area.