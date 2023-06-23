WATERLOO – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides qualified older adults over 60 with coupons (checks) to use at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs for unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. Ten checks totaling $50 are given to each eligible participant once each program year. The checks are valid through October 31.
Eligible participants must:
- Be 60 years of age or older, born in or before 1963
- Live in the NEI3A service area
- Gross household income (i.e., before taxes) must be no more than $26,973 for a single person and $36,482 for a married couple.
Apply today! There is still time to take advantage of this program. To receive an application:
- Visit www.nei3a.org/our-services/farmers-market-checks.aspx to print off an application.
- Call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707 to have an application mailed to you.
Once you have filled out both sides of the application mail it to:
NEI3A — Farmers Market Checks
3840 W. 9th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702
If you have any question call 1-800-779-8707.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services, and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.