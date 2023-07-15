JESUP – A marquee sign has been installed at the Jesup Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342, thanks to a generous donation in memory of the George Hultz family.
Signs-n-More from Independence did the installation, Dave and Josh Becker the electrical, and Chris Boos the computer set up.
Post 342 is grateful to all involved in this great addition to the building.
The sign will be available for the community to post events and messages. Contact Post Adjutant Fritz Kies 319-493-1848 or 827-6820 if interested.
George Hultz
George William Henry Clinton Filmore Hultz was born in Littleton, Iowa and lived in the Jesup/Littleton area most of his life. George and his wife Tillie had four children: Evelyn, Georgia, Clarence, and Marshall, when he was called to serve in World War II.
George was a Seabee in the South Pacific and was stationed on Marshall Island to help build an air force base. He had the title of Motor Machinists Mate 1st Class Petty Officer. During his tour he was shot in the stomach during an attack by the Japanese.
When he returned from the war he continued to live in Littleton with his wife and children and added two more to their family, daughter Karen and son Brian.
George worked more than 20 years with the Eber Parker family in Jesup; Parker Chevrolet, Parker Funeral Home, and Parker Furniture Store. He also served on the Fire Department and was member of the American Legion.
In the 1960s George moved to California with his son Marshall and his wife Shirley after he returned from Viet Nam.
While in California, George supported himself by moving homes for a living until returning to Jesup in 1967. George was retired but helped his daughter and her husband in their full-service Standard station in Jesup. He opened the station in the morning and worked until early afternoon. George spent his afternoons fishing, playing golf or playing cards with his friends.
All three of his sons served in the Navy. Clarence in the Korean War; Marshall in Viet Nam in 1958; and Brian two tours in Viet Nam in the 1960s.
George was a member of Post 342, serving as Vice Commander in 1952.