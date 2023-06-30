INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department is looking for the owner of found property.
- On October 30, 2014, a subject reported finding currency totaling $438.00 in the SE section of Independence and turned it into the Independence Police Department.
- On November 22, 2021, a subject reported finding currency totaling $1,810 in the NE section of Independence and turned it into the Independence Police Department.
To claim please contact the Independence Police Department at 1100 First Street East, Independence, IA 50644.
Reference Chapter 556F of the Iowa State Code for further information.