The Independence Public Library (IPL) is offering several family and children’s programs as part of One Book Indee in February! All the programs are free of charge; and, with the exception of the Full Moon Snowshoe, each program will be held at IPL.
Children and teens can pick up their One Book Indee bingo card at the library or online beginning February 1. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing!
IPL has several upcoming mystery programs in February. CSI: Library is on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. Kids in 4th grade and up can register to learn about crime scene investigations and get hands-on experience with Sgt. Isley from the Independence Police Department. Registration is required for this event.
K9’s on the Case! is 6:30 p.m. on February 9. Officer Cass from the Independence Police Department will be at IPL with retired K9, Tyton. Hear what Tyton has been up to and learn more about the Independence Police Department’s K9 officers.
There are several programs in the next month that revolve around the Wapsipinicon River. Animals You Might Find on the Wapsi is Saturday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation will show animals and artifacts while teaching about the many animals found on the Wapsi.
Wapsipinicon Tales will be held on February 23 at 6:30 p.m. Join us as we dive into the history of the Wapsipinicon River. Katie Hund and Michael Maas will share stories of the Wapsi. They will also discuss local legends and historical accounts regarding the origins of its name and share interesting facts about the river and its ecosystem. Attendees will also hear about recreational opportunities and upcoming events on our local river.
You’ll not want to miss the Full Moon Snowshoe on February 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. This unique opportunity is free, for all ages, and the snowshoes are provided (as long as you are registered). The library is partnering with Buchanan County Conservation, and the event will be held at Roberts Wildlife Area north of Jesup. Strap on a pair of snowshoes and explore the beauty of a winter evening. Online registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/bcsnowshoeipl
Legos at the Library will be on February 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. This program is suitable for kids ages 7 years and up. Join us in the Community Room for some unique Lego fun! Kids can do the One Book Indee Lego challenge or make their own creation. All designs will be displayed in the library!