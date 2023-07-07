JESUP – After traveling north to the polar bears, then south to the alligators, all by route of the Mississippi. Hank Kohler travels around the state telling people his story and urging them to love and protect the environment.
On Thursday, June 15, at the Jesup Public Library, Kohler currently a resident of Ames recounted his journey, the major highlights, and the lessons learned from his two expeditions all beginning from the same spot on the Mississippi River.
Kohler began his Thursday evening talk with a funny story about how he ended up with a speaking opportunity in Jesup.
Kohler says he gave a talk like this one in Hudson, a woman was so impressed that she reached out to other local libraries. Which is how he ended up here in Jesup. He then reached out back to the librarian at Hudson and because his phone was not used to the word Jesup and his email read; thank you for spreading the word, I’ve already spoken with Jesus and will be meeting him soon.
According to Kohler, the trip originated from a debt he felt he owed to Mother Nature from a young age.
It began on a fishing trip with his father and brother to a lake in Minnesota. Kohler says while he and his family were out on the water, he was tasked with bailing out water from the wooden rowboat. His father turned to him and asked him where the water from the rain would end up.
According to Kohler while being sure of his answer, he stated that the water would go to a stream, then to the river, and end up in the Gulf of Mexico. Kohler says his father didn’t look up and said no, it flows north.
Remembering that moment 17 years later, Kohler a fresh graduate from UNI took a trip with his 20-something-year-old friends and left from East Lake Minnesota and went by the Mississippi watershed through the fur trading routes and ended in York Factory, Manitoba where they saw a polar bear.
Then again, because of the beautiful things he saw, Kohler says he again felt a debt to Mother Nature to help protect the natural beauties it offers.
According to Kohler, in 2020 he had an epiphany and thought why not go the other direction? Kohler says, he left the same spot and Rowed south. He used this opportunity to help Mother Nature and connected with the Dubuque Mississippi River Museum. Then by working with them and their take-care initiative program, they promoted the trip and used it as a fundraising opportunity for the Mississippi River.
Kohler says that by the time the journey had been completed and still to this day, he has raised more money than ever expected.
“By the time we were finished with the trip, we had raised a little over $30,000,” said Kohler. “We had no idea how much we would raise. I didn’t have any sugar daddies out there, but the fundraiser is still going on and we have raised over $50,000 today.”
To this day, Kohler says that he is trying to spread a message someone once told him to all those that he tells his story.
“Someone told me Hank if we don’t get the net generation outside to the places we enjoy,” said Kohler. “When they get older why would they want to protect them? They were right If these kids have never been in a canoe or slept in a tent why would they want to protect it or conserve it.”
To the people and children of Jesup, who will be the future of Jesup, Kohler has one message.
“Never ever litter, go outside and pick up trash and throw it away,” said Kohler. “Plant trees and flowers, talk to people about not littering help make your block the cleanest block. Keep expanding to become the cleanest block and then the county.”
For more information on the One4Water journey and Kohler’s mission, check out One4Water’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/One4Water/