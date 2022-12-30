Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Supervisor Reception EMA

(From left) At a reception for outgoing County Supervisors Don Shonka and Gary Gissel were presented Certificates of Appreciation by Rick Wulfekuhle, Emergency Management Coordinator, and Chris Hare, E-911 Coordinator.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – With the end of the year comes the end of the terms of office for Buchanan County Supervisors Don Shonka and Gary Gissel.

Thursday afternoon the pair were honored with an Open House in the Assembly Room at the Court House. Court House officials and staff were invited to enjoy cake by Kaye Manson and other refreshments while sharing appreciations and stories.

