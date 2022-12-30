INDEPENDENCE – With the end of the year comes the end of the terms of office for Buchanan County Supervisors Don Shonka and Gary Gissel.
Thursday afternoon the pair were honored with an Open House in the Assembly Room at the Court House. Court House officials and staff were invited to enjoy cake by Kaye Manson and other refreshments while sharing appreciations and stories.
Both Supervisors were given plaques denoting their years of service. Supervisor Gissel served 12 years (January 1, 2011 – December 31, 2022) and Supervisor Shonka served 8 years (January 1, 2015 – December 31, 2022). Emergency Management department also presented Certificates of Appreciation.
Both Gissel and Shonka were proud to serve the residents Buchanan County. Both have plans for travel after their departure from elected office.