INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce has selected “Party in the USA” as the theme for the 162nd Annual Fourth of July Parade.
Schedule:
6:30 a.m. - Lineup begins on 4th Avenue NE and side streets at (3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th).
8 a.m. - Entries should be in their assigned starting areas.
9 a.m. - Parade begins.
The route will be the traditional one of starting at 4th Avenue NE, west on First Street, north on 2nd Ave NE to 12th Street NE.
Entry Fees:
Floats** - $10
First vehicle or walking group (15 people/group) - $20
Each additional vehicle or walking group - $5
Horse/Livestock Entries (staged at end of parade) - $10
Farm Tractors - $20
Semi-Trucks - $20
State/federal political candidates - $50
** A float is an elaborately decorated three-dimensional figure or scene mounted on a wheeled chassis that is self-propelled or that is housed upon a flatbed trailer pulled by a manned vehicle. The general shape of the float is such that the underlying structure is not visible and the figure/scene appears to float on or above the surface of the street.
Awards:
- Best Use of Theme
- Best Float
- Most Creative Entry
People’s Choice Award (Conducted on Facebook after the parade!)
Entry Deadline:
4 p.m. - Friday, June 30, 2023
Please complete and return the official entry form (https://tinyurl.com/2023July4ParadeRegistration) with the applicable entry fees in order to guarantee your appearance in the parade.
Checks should be made payable to the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Forms and payment can be mailed to the Chamber (112 First Street East, Independence) or delivered to the Chamber during business hours (Mon - Fri, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Come celebrate the Oldest Fourth of July Parade in the State of Iowa!