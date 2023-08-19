JESUP – The summer Lunch in the Park ended the season with almost 30 student musicians playing on the stage of the Land of Corn Pavilion.
Lunch in the Park occurs during the summer on Thursdays. Each week a different organization taking turns making and selling lunch to anyone. This week the menu was walking tacos with a cookie and drink served by Boy Scout Troop 21.
For the last two years CoWork591 and The Steve Brown Art Center have coordinated Performance in the Park with young musicians playing or singing short tunes.
The following were heard at the August 17 event:
Musicians (Instrument)- Selections
Brooklyn Pint (piano)- Aladdin Medley
Karson Gorman (piano)- I’ve Got the Joy / Do Lord
Henley Andreassen (piano)- The Storm / The Rainbow
Henley and Kiera (piano duet)- Castle March
Kiera Gorman (piano)- Rockin’ Robin
Molly Bader (piano)- Yankee Doodle (duet with mom Anna) / Firefly
Reagan Turnis (piano)- Ode to Joy / All the Stars are Shining
Amelia Knudtson (piano)- Go for the Gold / Bells of Great Britain
Norah Cooper (piano)- Yankee Doodle / Rain, Rain, Go Away
Aubrey Hamilton (piano)- Kites in the Sky / San Francisco Trolly Car
Cora Vogel (piano)- Pony Express / Zoom, Zoom, Witch’s Broom
Eleanor Steffen (piano)- Penguin’s on Parade / Skating on the Lake
Briley Nolta (piano)- Plurals / Ode to Joy
Elodie Knudtson (piano)- Mr. McGill’s Boop Sha Bop / Our Detective Agency
Ethan Bovy (piano)- Tarantella
Miles Knudtson (piano)- Jumpin’ Jazz Cat / Shave and a Haircut
George Steffen (piano)- Take Me Out to the Ballgame / Green Frog Hop
Abby Drees (piano)- Milky Way / Rip Roarin’ Rag
Brynn Bucknell (piano)- Turkey in the Straw / Cool Walking Bass
Bennett Turnis (piano)- Energico / Medieval Piper
Alaina Larson (piano)- In the Night / Banana Boat
Marta Wehrspann (piano)- Canon in D / Snowflake Rag
Clint Junk (piano)- Ol’ Rockin’ Chair Blues / Imagine by John Lennon
Allison Bovy (vocalist)- What it Means to be a Friend
Jaymn Loyd (piano)- Liebestraum / Stars of Orion
Carter Routt (piano / vocal solo)- Bleeker Street / Song for the Asking
Hannah Bovy (guitar/piano/vocalist)- You Belong to Me / Champagne Problems
Many of the musicians need to be commended for keeping their cool and their wits about them as they were interrupted a few times by blasts from a Canadian National Railway work train.
The musicians were students of area teachers, including Annette Zuck (who also served as emcee), Micala Andreassen, Jessica Saunders, and Christen Nicoll. Special thanks was given to Alan Wright for the sound system.
Organizations
- The Steve Brown Art Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that has a vision for artists, young and old alike, to have the opportunity to better themselves while helping to build the skills of those around them. It offers community programming in Jesup and will expand to neighboring communities. Programming includes a community speaker series that showcases existing creatives who reside within the community, as well as a pop-up series that spotlights and partners with local businesses to provide opportunities for community engagement. For more information: www.stevebrownartcenter.org/
- CoWork591 is a workspace for work from home professionals. We offer meeting space and community events as well. For more information: www.cowork591.com
- Troop 21 was started in 2021 with five members. They now have seven. Although a Boy Scouts of America Troop, they invite both girls and boys to join. For being few in number, they have been active. They have sent one to the World Jamboree in South Korea; two to a national Jamboree; four to summer camp; two worked at summer camp; and they have volunteered with Otter Creek Animal Shelter and the Lions Club. The Scout Master is Melissa Sander and the Assistant Scout Master is Kyle Troyer. To find out more information contact Sander at melissadsander9@gmail.com or 319-231-1238.