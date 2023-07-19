Food Pantry logo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry is holding a Personal Care Item drive on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar, Fresh, Fareway. and Walmart.

Volunteers are needed as Greeters and Collectors at each location. Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E48A4A62EA2FCC25-personal1

Personal Care Items needed include:

- Toilet paper

- Bar soap

- Liquid hand soap

- Shampoo and conditioner

- Body wash

- Deodorant

- Toothpaste and toothbrushes

- Dish soap

- Laundry soap

- Feminine hygiene products

- Razors and shaving cream

- Kleenex/tissues

- Paper towels

Sign up to volunteer or mark your calendar for Saturday, August 5.

