INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry is holding a Personal Care Item drive on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar, Fresh, Fareway. and Walmart.
Volunteers are needed as Greeters and Collectors at each location. Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E48A4A62EA2FCC25-personal1
Personal Care Items needed include:
- Toilet paper
- Bar soap
- Liquid hand soap
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Body wash
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Razors and shaving cream
- Kleenex/tissues
- Paper towels
Sign up to volunteer or mark your calendar for Saturday, August 5.